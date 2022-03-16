Ex-Husky Stevenson Might Need New Team After Gamecocks Fire Coach

The guard could be in the market for a fourth college basketball program.

The coast-to-coast travels for long-range shooting guard Erik Stevenson, in his never-ending search for college basketball nirvana, took on another curious twist.

Two years ago, the Lacey, Washington, product left Wichita State following two seasons of butting heads with coach Gregg Marshall, who resigned shortly thereafter amid allegations of widespread abusive behavior.

Twelve months ago, Stevenson parted ways with the University of Washington after a lone season answering to coach Mike Hopkins, never warming to the Husky leader's Dr. Feel Good approach. Neither side was sorry to see the other go.

Finally, Stevenson found the coach he felt he'd been seeking all along —South Carolina's Frank Martin. They had been on opposite sides and had a mutual admiration. Both were hard-headed guys, fiery competitors. Martin gave the low-percentage shooter the green light to cast away.

What more could Stevenson ask?

On Tuesday, South Carolina fired Martin following 10 seasons with the Gamecocks, the latest resulting in an 18-13 record and no postseason tournament berth. Martin guided the SEC team to the 2017 Final Four, but memories were fleeting.

Stevenson has yet a fifth season of college basketball eligibility remaining, a pandemic freebie. He's a gym rat, so he'll no doubt use it.

It's unclear whether he'll return to South Carolina next season and play for another coach or simply pack his bags, put himself in the transfer portal again and join a fourth college program somewhere.

Erik Stevenson is on his third college team in South Carolina. Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

