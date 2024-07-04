Former Husky Abdul Gaddy Joins UW Basketball Staff
New coach Danny Sprinkle continues to connect his University of Washington basketball program with the past, recently bringing in former Husky and NBA guards Isaiah Thomas and Eldridge Recasner to speak with his players.
On Wednesday, he hired former four-year Husky starting guard Abdul Gaddy as his director of player development, along with Tommy Connor, a University of Utah assistant for 14 seasons over two separate stints, to join his coaching staff.
Gaddy, 32, played for 26-10, 24-11, 24-11 and 18-16 UW teams -- the last extended period of success for the Huskies -- lining up alongside Terrence Ross, C.J. Wilcox, Justin Holiday, Tony Wroten and Thomas, all NBA-bound players. He ranks second in all-time assists at the school with 469, trailing only Will Conroy's 515.
The Tacoma product, who wasn't drafted, spent the past dozen years playing in the NBA G League in Oklahoma City or overseas.
"Abdul is a great addition to our program," Sprinkle said in a statement. "As a former Dawg, his pride in the program is evident. His knowledge of UW and experience playing at the highest level professionally will help all of our players. He is a high-character person who everyone at UW and in the Seattle-Tacoma area respects immensely."
Connor was a four-year starting guard at Utah (1986-90) and coached at his alma mater for the late Rick Majerus and Larry Krystkowiak. He was a head coach for NAIA Westminster College in Salt Lake City for a dozen years.
