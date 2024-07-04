Inside The Huskies

Former Husky Abdul Gaddy Joins UW Basketball Staff

The one-time four-year starter becomes director of player personnel.

Dan Raley

Abdul Gaddy and UW coach Lorenzo Romar confer during the 2013 Pac-12 tournament.
Abdul Gaddy and UW coach Lorenzo Romar confer during the 2013 Pac-12 tournament. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New coach Danny Sprinkle continues to connect his University of Washington basketball program with the past, recently bringing in former Husky and NBA guards Isaiah Thomas and Eldridge Recasner to speak with his players.

On Wednesday, he hired former four-year Husky starting guard Abdul Gaddy as his director of player development, along with Tommy Connor, a University of Utah assistant for 14 seasons over two separate stints, to join his coaching staff.

Gaddy, 32, played for 26-10, 24-11, 24-11 and 18-16 UW teams -- the last extended period of success for the Huskies -- lining up alongside Terrence Ross, C.J. Wilcox, Justin Holiday, Tony Wroten and Thomas, all NBA-bound players. He ranks second in all-time assists at the school with 469, trailing only Will Conroy's 515.

Huskies guard Abdul Gaddy works against Utah Utes forward Jordan Loveridge (21) during his UW career.
Huskies guard Abdul Gaddy works against Utah Utes forward Jordan Loveridge (21) during his UW career. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Tacoma product, who wasn't drafted, spent the past dozen years playing in the NBA G League in Oklahoma City or overseas.

"Abdul is a great addition to our program," Sprinkle said in a statement. "As a former Dawg, his pride in the program is evident. His knowledge of UW and experience playing at the highest level professionally will help all of our players. He is a high-character person who everyone at UW and in the Seattle-Tacoma area respects immensely."

Connor was a four-year starting guard at Utah (1986-90) and coached at his alma mater for the late Rick Majerus and Larry Krystkowiak. He was a head coach for NAIA Westminster College in Salt Lake City for a dozen years.

For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington

Published
Dan Raley

DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Basketball