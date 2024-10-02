Great Osobor Named to All-Big Ten Basketball Team
Danny Sprinkle's first University of Washington basketball team is off to a good start with transfer power forward Great Osobor named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, which was released on Tuesday following a media vote.
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Osobor, who came to the Huskies with Sprinkle from Utah State, was one of 10 selections, each coming from a different school.
Osobor will try to imporve on a high productive junior season for his former eam in which he averaged 17.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, led the Aggies into the NCAA Tournament and was named Mountain West Player of the Year.
In recent interviews with outside media outlets, Sprinkle has talked about Osobor becoming more of a forward than a post presence in a much more competitive Big Ten.
"He's built for the Big Ten," the coach told Andy Katz, a national basketball analyst who has worked for the Big Ten Network and NCAA. com.
Osobor is joined on the All-Big Ten team by Purdue junior guard Braden Smith, Indiana senior center Oumar Ballo, Iowa senior forward Payton Sandfort, Minnesota senior forward Dawson Garcia, Northwestern senior guard Brooks Barnhizer, Ohio State junior guard Bruce Thornton, Oregon sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad, Penn State senior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. and Rutgers freshman guard Dylan Harper.
The Huskies are a month from their first unveiling in an Oct. 29 exhibition game against Western Oregon in Alaska Airlines Arena, then open the season at home on Nov. 5 against UC Davis.
