If the UW Football Team Needs a Boxer, We Have Just the Guy

On an overcast Tuesday, the 10th University of Washington spring practice was more about possibilities than football actualities, with a few more things coming to light about Jedd Fisch's third team in Montlake.

Following a weekend heavy on scrimmage play, the Huskies went through largely a scripted environment of fundamental drills and 11-on-11 plays replete with tackling limitations.

With an hour to go on the East field, things livened up a bit when Mississippi State defensive tackle transfer Kai McClendon and Oregon running back transfer Jayden Limar, both held out of spring contact because of respective knee and ankle surgeries, emerged from the training room.

Escorted to the back of an end zone to further their rehabilitation, McClendon and Limar went to work swinging sledgehammers on an oversized truck tire, with the loud thuds echoing through the practice area.

The two of them, and especially McClendon, looked like they were building an old Western railroad line through Montlake, with their show of physicality.

Next, these two players pulled on boxing gloves, which was nothing new for recovering UW players -- except that McClendon had so much dexterity and quickness while throwing punches it looked as if he had fought before. And won more than his share, too.

McClendon moved around with a mean look on his face as he sparred with Ben Creamer, the Huskies' director of sports science, and repeatedly landed a series of impressive blows with both hands.

Kai McClendon, left, reaches for Tennessee's Dylan Sampson during their 2024 game in Knoxville. | Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While he won't be ready to join the Huskies until fall camp. the 6-foot-1, 334-pound Gulfport, Mississippi, product looked so agile and violent during this particular exercise, this alone seemed to confirm why he was a five-game starter in the SEC as a true freshman in 2024 before blowing a knee nine months ago and costing him last season.

When he was done, McClendon ripped off the gloves in a forceful manner and bent over for several minutes catching his breath.

This Southern man has come a long way since the first week of spring ball, when he came out to practice using a cane and looking significantly out of shape. He's moving well and appears much trimmer.

McClendon wasn't the only injured newcomer to show off more of his athletic ability on Tuesday. Kolt Dieterich, the Sam Houston State transfer offensive tackle, was in full uniform for much of the practice and actually took snaps at offensive guard rather than his usual position He still had limits placed on him on how much he can do.

With Virginia cornerback transfer Manny Karnley in uniform but held out of practice with some issue, he was replaced on the No. 1 defense by sophomore Elias Johnson, who has made as much advancement of anyone this spring to improve his standing with the coaching staff.

"He's put on a lot of weight and being able to move in transition really well," Richardson said of the now 6-foot-2, 179-pound Johnson. "He's showing up in his physicality and being able to stick with wide receivers and not get pushed off. He's been doing a great job. "



In some highlights from the 11-on-11 sets, sophomore receiver Rashid Williams caught a 7-yard pass and fumbled the football away after taking a big hit from senior linebacker Xe'ree Alexander. That loose ball cost Williams a lap around the field while play went on without him.

Freshman cornerback Ksani Jiles had another one of the bigger hits of the afternoon by taking fellow freshman Ansu Sanoe off his feet with a well-placed shoulder following a 10-yard reception. The DB was 48 pounds lighter than the running back.

Yet Jiles next was the victim when he had a Derek Zammit pass deflect off his hands and into those of walk-on receiver Asa Thompson for a 15-yard gain.

Freshman corner Ksani Jiles had a big hit and a ball deflect off his hands for a reception in the UW's 10th spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

In the final segment of Tuesday's workout, redshirt freshman Quaid Carr got free up the middle for a 35-yard touchdown scamper.

That was followed on the next play by No. 1 quarterback Demond Williams Jr. finding sophomore receiver Justice Williams for a 25-yard scoring pass in the back of the end zone.

The Williams on the pass-catching end made a difficult catch to beat the aforementioned Johnson, bringing the entire offense out on the field to celebrate.

The Huskies have three practices and a walk-through remaining until playing their Spring Game on May 1.