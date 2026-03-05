Hannes Steinbach Is Never Better As UW Sweeps Trojans

Hannes Steinbach didn't receive his jersey in fancy frame before tipoff. Didn't take a smiling photo with coach Danny Sprinkle. Didn't get to wave goodbye to the University of Washington faithful on Wednesday night.

Somebody maybe better give him a gift certificate, because on Senior Night the 6-foot-11 freshman forward from Germany was at his very best in what likely was his final Alaska Airlines Arena appearance.

As the home part of the schedule came to a close, Steinbach had a stirring 22 points matched with a career-best 24 rebounds -- for his 19th double-double outing -- as he led a short-handed UW team to a season sweep of USC with a 91-72 victory.

He actually had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds -- by halftime.

In what could have been a dog of a game from the outset, with the Trojans dismissing their leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara over the weekend, both sides went at it early on as if they were playing for NCAA Tournament berths, which isn't going to happen.

Then it became a one-sided effort as the UW, leading by just four with seven minutes to go, outscored USC 27-12 to the buzz.er

After trailing for more than half the game, the Huskies (15-15 overall, 7-12 Big Ten) took the lead for good at 56-54 when Zoom Diallo dropped in a short jumper with 12:30 left in the game.

Hannes Steinbach had his 19th double-double of the season against USC by halftime. | Dave Sizer photo

Diallo wasn't bad either as his sophomore season winds down. He finished with a season-high 26 points, 13 in each half, against USC (18-12, 7-12).

The Trojans were down just 64-60 with 7:21 when the UW finished them off first with Steinbach driving for a left-handed lay-in, getting fouled and making the free throw. That enabled the Huskies to go for the kill .

Jacob Ognacevic, Quimari Peterson and Franck Kepnang were honored on Senior Night. | Dave Sizer photo

Unfortunately early on for the UW, it couldn't shake some of its recent drawbacks, namely former Trojans guard Wesley Yates III's horrendous shooting slump. He was 2-for-9 shooting in the first half, leaving him 3 for 26 over three halves and looking lost.

Yates finished the night shooting 5 for 18, 0 for 9 from 3-point range.

If that wasn't bad enough, the Huskies had three guys walk out wearing protective boots in JJ Mandaquit, Jacob Ognacevic and Mady Traore, with Mandaquit on crutches.

Ognacevic went through Senior Night ceremonies with Quimari Peterson and Franck Kepnang.

The Huskies trailed by as many as nine, at 32-23, on reserve guard Jordan Marsh's left-handed 3-pointer, but closed the gap to 43-40 by intermission.

This game was a little more emotional than usual for Sprinkle, who's been frustrated by continuous sloppy play by his guys who are healthy.

Once freshman guard Courtland Muldrew aimlessly threw away a first-half pass, the Husky coach slammed a fist down on the scorer's table.

An overhead view of Zoom Diallo driving up the floor against USC. | Dave Sizer photo

Four minutes before the break, Sprinkle threw a fist in the air in anger after freshman forward NIko Dzepina appeared to cleanly block a shot, but was called for a foul.

He was happy when it was over.

The UW now closes out the regular season with a Saturday night game at Oregon.