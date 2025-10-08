Here's Where Big Ten Preseason Basketball Poll Has UW -- It's Not Last
Put it like this: the only way the University of Washington basketball team could go was up.
While the totally remade Huskies might have been hoping for something a little better, they turned up in 11th place, still in the bottom half of the standings, in the Big Ten preseason media poll released on Wednesday.
Yet that's an improvement of seven slots over the UW's last-place finish from Danny Sprinkle's first season as coach in Montlake.
This time around, Sprinkle has a dozen new players and just a pair of returnees in Zoom Diallo and center Franck Kepnang, with the assembled talent a noticeable upgrade from the season before.
"I think we're going to be a pretty good team," said Sprinkle, who's in Chicago for Big Ten Media Day.
The Huskies received 239 points in the balloting, leaving them six behind Indiana and another 33 behind Ohio State and the cutoff line between upper and lower half of the standings.
Purdue was picked to win the Big Ten regular-season title, receiving 25 of the available 28 first-place votes, and edging out Michigan.
In Big Ten Player of the Year voting, Purdue guard Braden Smith got the nod over Boilermakers' teammate Trey Kaufman-Renn, picking up 23 votes to Kaufman-Renn's 3.
In Freshman of the Year voting, the UW's Hannes Steinbach, a 6-foot-10 forward from Germany, finished tied for second with Michigan's Trey McKenney, each one vote behind Penn State's Kayden Mingo.
The Huskies play an exhibition game next week, hosting UNLV at noon on Sunday, Oct. 19, at Alaska Airlines Arena and open the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, Nov. 3, with the tipoff time still to be determined.
In choosing a starting lineup, Sprinkle most likely will put freshman JJ Mandaquit at point guard as his floor leaader but then have to think long and hard about who the other four players might be.
Big Ten Preseason Media Poll
1. Purdue (25), 501 points
2. Michigan (3), 472 points
3. UCLA, 417 points
4. Illinois, 411 points
5. Oregon, 338 points
6. Michigan State, 360 points
7. Wisconsin, 328 points
8. Iowa, 278 points
9. Ohio State, 272 points
10. Indiana, 245 points
11. Washington, 239 points
12. USC, 227 points
13. Maryland, 210 points
14. Nebraska, 149 points
15. Northwestern, 119 points
16. Minnesota, 95 points
17. Rutgers, 54 points
18. Penn State, 43 points
