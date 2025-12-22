Davis Becomes Third Husky to Accept Senior Bowl Invite

Tacario Davis will be remembered in Montlake for appearing in just seven University of Washington football games at cornerback, breaking up 3 passes and intercepting a pair, including one quite painfully.

Playing just over a half of a season was hardly what the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Arizona transfer and Jedd Fisch devotee envisioned when chose to finish his career with the Huskies, doing almost as much watching as he did chasing down receivers.

Yet his reputation remains firmly in place because on Monday Davis accepted a Senior Bowl invitation, the third for a UW player after the Huskies had gone consecutive seasons without having a participant in a storied all-star game that annually brings out the largest gathering of NFL personnel to take a look at everyone.

It should be a sentimental moment for Davis, who will accompany fellow cornerback Ephesians Prysock and running back Jonah Coleman -- both of whom were Arizona and UW teammates -- to the week-long workouts and Jan. 31 game in Mobile, Alabama.

For Davis, it will be an opportunity to put some normalcy back into an injury-interrupted year for him.

He played just a game and a quarter before going fully extended to intercept a UC Davis pass. Unfortunately for him, he landed on the football, bruising his ribs and had to be helped off the field with the Huskies leading 21-3 in what would be a 70-10 blowout.

Davis missed the following games against Washington State, Ohio State and Maryland, continually warming up before kickoff each time but unable to get himself pain free to play.

He returned against Rutgers and supplied 4 tackles and a pass break-up in a 38-19 victory. He had 5 tackles in a loss at Michigan. Against Illinois, he provided 4 tackles and a 34-yard interception return. He had 3 tackles against Wisconsin.

In his final UW outing, Davis finished with 2 tackles and a pass break-up against Purdue, but at some point thereafter he pulled a hamstring and he was done as a Husky.

Tacario Davis (8) sits with Leroy Bryant (0), Rylon Dillard-Allen (18) and Makell Esteen (24) in spring. | Skylar Lin Visuals

He missed games against UCLA, Oregon and Boise State in the LA Bowl, with the Long Beach, California, product twice missing a chance to play in his hometown area.

The only redeeming moment came when Davis, in spite of his limited play, was named All-Big Ten honorable mention based on his seven outings, five of which came against conference teams.

The next steps for him are to go to Alabama and show off his athleticism and length, verify that he is a top 100 draft pick and enjoy a much longer NFL career than he did in his brief time in Seattle.

