How Luis Kortright Fits Into UW Basketball
The images of Luis Kortright at his previous college basketball stops show him continuously sliding, diving and flying after basketballs, demonstrating someone with a lot of built-in desire as he joins Danny Sprinkle's first University of Washington team.
Just the distance alone that he will travel from his most recent stop at the University of Rhode Island to the UW -- 3,010 miles -- shows a guy with a lot of fortitude in finding the right basketball environment for himself.
This week, the school announced that the paperwork for the 6-foot-3 Kortright was in place in Montlake, making him the sixth new player to officially join the Husky roster overseen by Sprinkle, who has 10 additions on the way.
"Luis is big and physical and has proven his ability to score and facilitate at the D1 level," Sprinkle said in a statement announcing the player's arrival.
The 6-foot-3 Kortright averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists while starting 31 of 32 games for a 12-20 Rams team.
He's one of six new guards for the Huskies, whose backcourt is getting a complete makeover since the team changed hands from the fired Mike Hopkins to Sprinkle.
Kortright will bid for a UW starting job with 6-foot-1 Butler transfer DJ Davis, 6-foot-5 Rice transfer Mekhi Mason, 6-foot-4 North Dakota transfer Tyree Ihenacho and a pair of 6-foot-4 freshmen in Zoom Diallo from Tacoma, Washington, and Jase Butler in Point Reyes Station, California.
Based on their college experience, Kortright and Davis, a 13.5-point scorer last season, easily could form a game-opening duo. They're both seniors. Well utilized.
Among the incoming veteran guards, Mason started 77 of 77 games at Rice, Davis 69 of 116 at UC Irvine and Butler, Ihennacho 41 of 60 at North Dakota and James Madison, and Kortright 43 of 103 at Rhode Island and Quinnipiac.
"We are excited to get our group of guards competing in practice," Sprinkle said.
