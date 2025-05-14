Huskies Add 6-11 Florida State Transfer To Roster
He's all arms and legs right now who could grow into something formidable.
On Wednesday, the University of Washington revealed it has added 6-foot-11, 220-pound Christian Nitu, a Florida State transfer, leaving Danny Sprinkle's Huskies with just one roster spot remaining from its now 15 permissible scholarships.
A left-hander, Nitu appeared in 22 games for the 17-15 Seminoles, averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per outing.
While he'll be given every opportunity to play next season, this native Canadian from Whitby, Ontario, most likely will redshirt next season.
He left Florida State, which had great hopes for him, once long-time coach Leonard Hamilton retired after 23 seasons in Tallahassee.
Nitu was brought along slowly at Florida State, drawing double-figure minutes only twice during the season, in a blowout loss to Duke and in a 3-point setback to Virginia in what was his final Seminoles appearance.
The guy clearly has some size on him, with a photo on social media showing Sprinkle standing next to Nitu in Florida last month and the top of the coach's head nearly at shoulder level of the big kid.
Nitu holds considerable promise after previously playing for Canada's U18 national team.
With the Huskies building a new basketball complex that should be completed in the coming year, this new big man should have every opportunity to turn himself into a filled-out force around the basket.
