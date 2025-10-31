Huskies' Kepnang Is Healthy, Happy And Man With Options
It might seem like big Franck Kepnang, even with his nonstop injury absences, has been around forever.
With his fourth University of Washington basketball season ready to launch on Monday, this coming after a pair of seasons at Oregon, Kepnang couldn't be faulted if he might have been feeling a little melancholy with his college career seemingly in its final countdown.
Except for Kepnang, this isn't necessarily the end. Far from it. He has yet even more Husky basketball to play if he wants it.
The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center from Cameroon -- though a big part of his life has been spent in Montlake -- revealed he can return to the Huskies next year for a seventh college basketball season if he desires.
"Believe it or not," Kepnang said with a wide smile following Friday's UW practice.
Kepnang has received a medical redshirt from the NCAA to make up for lost time after getting injured each of the past three seasons and appearing in just 8, 10 and 14 games -- with those 32 outings three less than he played as a sophomore at Oregon alone.
"We'll see how this goes," he said. "We're going to play as far as we can this year, like win, win, win, win. Obviously if I have a chance to play at the next level, i would take it. But Washington is home."
Kepnang, after suffering another knee injury, played in 14 games last season, started eight and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per outing. The Huskies were more competitive when he was on the floor.
He injured both knees while playing for UW teams coached by Bob Hopkins and Danny Sprinkle, almost as if he was cursed. Certainly, he's had more than his share of bad luck.
"I don't want to know why anymore," Kepnang said. "At the time it happened, I did. I'm at a point where I've put it behind me."
He looks extremely fit as he enters his sixth college season, a potential starter up front for Sprinkle's impressive collection of mostly new talent. He's one of just two returning players, with sophomore guard Zoom Diallo.
Yet he appears to have bonded with these teammates. It would be hard for them not to like an explosive big man who creates issue for opponents inside.
"I've learned a lot," Kepnang said. "I improved my game a lot. I matured as a person. I matured as a player. I have another opportunity to play another year, to be able to play the game with these guys. We'll see how this year goes."
