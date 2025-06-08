Huskies Add Another Former USC Piece in Desmond Claude
If you can't beat him, have him join you.
On Sunday, the University of Washington basketball team did just that by gaining a commitment from former USC guard Desmond Claude, according to multiple outlets -- picking up a player who caused more problems for the Huskies last season than anyone else.
The 6-foot-6 junior swingman originally from New Haven, Connecticut, came up with games of 20 and 25 points in leading the Trojans to 24- and 31-point victories over Danny Sprinkle's first UW team.
Guard play was a problem for the Huskies in those match-ups. It looks like a complete turnaround now with the UW welcoming USC's one-time starting backcourt to Montlake in Wesley Yates III and Claude, plus Quimari Peterson, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, returning UW starter Zoom Diallo and touted incoming freshmen JJ Mandaquit and Courtland Muldrew.
Claude was an All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection for USC after averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
The Huskies felt the sting of his game last December when he scored 20 points on 5-for-6 shooting with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in an 85-61 win at Alaska Airlines Arena, a game that got out of control from the outset.
Three months later, Claude was even more prolific with 25 points, 11 assists and 5 rebounds in a 92-61 rout over the UW in Los Angeles.
Claude began his career by playing his first two seasons at Xavier and as a sophomore was named the Big East's Most Improved Player after starting 34 games and averaging 16.6 points per outing.
The Huskies actually ran into him that season and came away with the upper hand. Mike Hopkins' last UW team beat Xavier 74-71 in Las Vegas in the Continental Tire Main Event. Claude was still a problem, scoring 19 points.
More than a year ago following the coaching change from Hopkins to Sprinkle, the Trojans seem to take full advantage of the delicate situation by getting Yates to transfer south and assistant coaches Will Conroy and Quincy Pondexter to take jobs on new coach Eric Musselman's staff.
Sprinkle now has returned the favor by bringing Yates and Pondexter back to Seattle and getting Claude to join in the exodus north.
