Huskies Force Overtime, Extend Their Season

The University of Washington basketball team beat USC in Los Angeles, Seattle and now Chicago.

Yet to pull off this triple play, the Huskies had to rely on a near triple-double from sophomore guard Zoom Diallo, go into overtime and finish strong after coming back from 13 points down in the second half.

Playing in its first Big Ten Tournament, and first tourney of any kind in two years, the UW used Diallo's 22-point, 7-rebound and 11-assist performance to extend a rough season another day with an 83-79 victory over the Trojans at the United Center.

Diallo gave the Huskies the lead for good when he drove for a lay-in and a 77-76 advantage with 2:15 remaining in the extra session.

"Zoom was phenomenal," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said in a Big Ten Network interview, surrounded by his players.

Huskies big man Lathan Sommerville (24) is defended by USC forward Jaden Brownell (33). | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Huskies (16-16 overall, 7-13 league) played hard, just not very effectively at first against the Trojans (18-14, 7-13), before regrouping and extending USC's losing streak to eight games.

As a reward, the UW will meet 23rd-ranked Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6) in Thursday's next round with tipoff around 11:30 a.m. PT once more.

These teams met 11 days ago in what was perhaps the Huskies' worst showing of the season in a 90-73 loss at home on a day in which Detlef Schrempf's jersey was retired.

The Huskies swept the regular-season games against the Trojans, beating them 84-76 on the road and again 91-72 at home, and then added this neutral court victory.

This came after these guys had erased a 21-point deficit at Oregon to close out the regular season on the weekend only to lose at the end in Eugene.

They got the comeback completed this time.

It was not easy by any means as the Trojans turned to Kam Woods for a game-high 24 points. Woods had his team up 57-44 when he hit one of two free throws with 13:07 to play.

However, the Huskies, now trailing 58-47, went on a 13-0 to take the lead for the first time since early in the game, with Diallo's put-back putting them on top.

Then it was a battle to the end.

"Adversity has defined us all year," Sprinkle said.

Hannes Steinbach (6) pulls down a rebound between Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) and forward Jacob Cofie (6). | David Banks-Imagn Images

USC had the ball last in regulation, but Woods went 1-on-1 and couldn't score with a shot at the buzzer for the win.

Into overtime they went, and the Trojans led 73-71 and 76-73 before the UW finally took control.

Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) hangs in the air in the Big Ten Tournament. | David Banks-Imagn Images

USC tried to keep Hannes Steinbach away from the basket and held him to 10 points and 11 rebounds, which was still good enough for his 21st double-double outing.

The Trojans won the overall rebound battle 42-40, too, but it just wasn't enough.

UW guard and former USC backcourtman Wesley Yates III still struggled with his shooting -- hitting 6 of 15 shots and 2 for 6 behind the line -- but he battled through it to finish with 15 points before fouling out.

Quimari Peterson, from nearby Gary, Indiana, gave his team the outside threat it needed by sinking 5 of 10 3-pointers and finishing with 15 points, as well.

So it's onto another day against Wisconsin, with the Huskies needing to play a whole lot better to beat the Badgers.