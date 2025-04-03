Huskies Add Hot-Shooting Guard from East Tennessee State
Alaska Airlines Arena turned into an Alaska Airlines reservation desk on Thursday -- it was busy, everyone was checking in.
The day began with 6-foot-10 German teeanager Hannes Steinbach committing to the Huskies early in the morning, followed by 6-foot-10 Rutgers transfer Lathan Sommerville signing all of the appropriate paperwork to join Danny Sprinkle's team.
Amid the flurriy of personnel moves, former East Tennessee State guard Quimari Peterson had his representation reveal that he, too, was coming to Montlake to play his next season of college basketball.
He's the Southern Conference Player of the Year after averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for a 19-13 team.
A native of Gary, Indiana, the 6-foot-1 Peterson will see if he can do something similar at a much more competitive level in the Big Ten.
For sure, he was overly productive for the Buccaneers this past season, turning in 15 games of 20 points or more, and twice topping the 30-point level, with a high of 31 against Chattanooga.
Certainly he is a revelation to a majority of players found in the transfer portal -- he can shoot.
Peterson averaged 46.7 percent overall and connected on a sizzling 42 percent from 3-point range, dropping 9 of 10 from behind the line against Missouri-Kansas City.
He also didn't suddenly become a highly proficient player for East Tennessee State. The season before, he averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for a 19-16 team.
Like most college players these days, Peterson has been a few places.
He spent his first season at two-year Logan College in Cartersville Illinois, averging 13.3 points per outing for a 33-2 team, then joined Indiana State, Larry Bird's alma mater, and didn't play.
With the JC year exempt, he could have two seasons of college eligibility remaining.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington