Huskies Add JC Forward Langston Wilson to Replacement Crew

The 6-foot-9 big man has been well-traveled while playing just one season of organized basketball.

Someone must have informed Mike Hopkins that he was going to have to look under every rock to fix his broken University of Washington basketball team.

Give him this much, Hopkins has turned extra creative in his talent search. A lot of stones have been flipped over.

A few weeks after pulling a player out of Africa, the Husky program received a commitment from Langston Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward originally from Pennsylvania who played one year of Georgia junior-college ball and who nearly three weeks ago was released from his letter of intent at Alabama.

Whew.

News reports surrounding Wilson's departure from the SEC school indicate the Crimson Tide over-recruited its current incoming class by two players and had to encourage the lesser talents to move on, though there is no confirmation of this.

Still, Wilson carries the label as the No. 2 JC player in the nation by 247Sports, a distinction based on his lone competitive season of basketball at Georgia Highlands College in 2019-20.

As a freshman at the two-year school in Rome, Georgia, he averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. His sophomore season was canceled by the pandemic.

According to the basketball recruiting websites, the left-hander was offered scholarships at some point by Kansas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Maryland and Texas, among several others.

He did not play high school basketball in his hometown of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, because of a misdiagnosed heart condition, according to several news accounts, and apparently still has no health issues.

Wilson made his commitment known on a day the UW announced that Arizona transfer guard Terrell Brown Jr., 6-foot-7 West Virginia transfer Emmitt Matthews Jr. and 6-foot-8 Nigerian signee Samuel Ariyibi from the NBA Africa Academy had become official members of the Husky roster.

He has four seasons to play three at the UW if he chooses.

Wilson is part of a large replacement group being assembled in a hurry to replace six scholarship players who entered the transfer portal following the Huskies' 5-21 season.

