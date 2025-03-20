Huskies Didn't Make It to Postseason, But PJ Fuller Did
While the University of Washington basketball team remains averse to postseason play, former Husky guard PJ Fuller got an extra game in.
Blink, and you missed him.
After taking a year off from college basketball, Fuller emerged with Cal State Northridge of the Big West Conference and advanced to the NIT, only to lose to Stanford 87-70 in the first round on Tuesday night in Palo Alto.
A Seattle product, the 6-foot-4 Fuller played for the Mike Hopkins-coached Huskies in 2022 and 2023, following two seasons at TCU, before sitting out.
After leaving the Huskies a year before Hopkins was fired, he reportedly was headed to Detroit Mercy before that fell through.
Cal State Northridge was a good landing spot for him.
Fuller started 31 games for the 22-11 Matadors, who tied a school best for victories in a season and finished tied for third in the Big West.
He averaged 9.3 points per game, which was a career high for him in his five college seasons, and 3 assists and 2.6 rebounds an outing.
He had a high game of 22 against Cal Poly among 13 double-figure showings.
Fuller initially played his high school ball at Garfield and Nathan Hale, where his coach at both schools was former NBA and UW standout Brandon Roy and he won a state championship at each school, before finishing up at a Nevada prep school.
He had big hopes when he came home to play for the UW as one of several locally produced players who transferred in. He ended up playing in 52 games and starting 24 for 17-15 and 16-16 teams, and left.
