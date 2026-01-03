Huskies Put Offer in Hands of South Alabama Receiver

For those with long memories, the University of Washington football program probably feels that Major Applewhite still owes them one.

To make amends, the Huskies likely would call everything even if they were able to sign one of his elusive young wide receivers from South Alabama in Jeremy Scott, who revealed on Friday he holds a transfer portal offer from the UW.

Applewhite is the second-year coach for the Sun Belt Conference team and coming off a 4-8 season.

In 2001, this man with the military-sounding name led Texas to a 47-43 victory over the Rick-Neuheisel-coach Huskies in the Holiday Bowl. The then-senior quarterback threw for 473 yards and 4 touchdowns, directed the Longhorns to a game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds remaining and was named game MVP.

That was a Major accomplishment, indeed.

As for the aforementioned 6-foot-3, 208-pound Scott, Applewhite couldn't keep the speedy pass-catcher in Mobile after two seasons with the Jaguars.

The Huskies are seeking a veteran pass-catcher to help plug the losses of leading receiver Denzel Boston, a junior who will take early entry in the NFL Draft, and freshman Raiden Vines-Bright, who reportedly is drawing portal interest from UCLA.

After redshirting in 2024, Scott had a breakout latter half of this past season by coming up with 64- and 74-yard touchdown catches.

Over 12 games, he finished with 24 receptions for 417 yards and 4 scores.

Against Georgia State, Scott pulled in 3 balls for 121 yards and the 74-yard scoring strike in a 38-31 victory in Atlanta.

The following week, he had a season-best 6 catches for 102 yards, which included his 64-yard TD grab, coming in a 31-22 loss to Louisiana.

𝗬𝗔𝗖 𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗘.@_jeremyscott1 racks up the yards after catch on a 74-yard @SouthAlabamaFB touchdown. ☀️🏈 pic.twitter.com/pZnDOXmNTC — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) October 30, 2025

Scott, who carries a Boston-like build, hails from Jackson, Mississippi, where he was a 3-star recruit.

He drew attention from all of the state schools in Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Mississippi State. Others who pursued him were Tulane, Arkansas, Memphis, Vanderbilt and a host of others.

Scott sat out the 2024 season as a redshirt for South Alabama, appearing in no games.

He came off the bench for the first two outings this past season before Applewhite started him for the first time against Auburn. He came up with a pair of catches for 21 yards, including a 20-yard TD catch, in a 31-15 loss.

Scott also holds an offer from Baylor so far and no doubt will hear from some or all of those Mississippi schools again.

As for Applewhite, he'll have to find another deep-threat receiver for next season while he dusts off that Holiday Bowl MVP trophy from time to time.

