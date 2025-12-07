Huskies End USC Misery By Erasing 18-Point Halftime Deficit

Pulling on garish lavender game uniforms for the first time, the University of Washington basketball team just didn't look right in Los Angeles.

They didn't play well. Didn't seem confident. Appeared headed for a third consecutive defeat.

However, Danny Sprinkle's guys grew to like those neon-colored threads as they roared back from an 18-point halftime deficit to stun the unbeaten USC Trojans 84-76 at the Galer Center on Saturday afternoon.

In fact, it took a guy who used to wear USC colors, 6-foot-6 senior guard Desmond Claude, to pull the UW (6-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) into a tie at 68 with a high-banking shot with 4:40 left.

Thirty-five seconds later, freshman Hannes Steinbach hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 71-68 advantage and the lead for good.

The Huskies not only snapped a two-game losing streak overall, they ended an 11-game losing streak to USC.

"That was the Des we wanted to see," Sprinkle said. "He was playing with a little fire, a little chip, a little edge. And when he does that, he's one of the best players in the country."

Steinbach supplied his fifth consecutive double-double with a game-high 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Against his old team, Claude cashed in a season-high 22 points, scoring 10 of the UW's final 20 points. His former Trojans teammate and current UW running mate Wesley Yates III added 16 points to the comeback and class reunion.

Yes, these guys were dressed for success after their costume change not far from Hollywood.

USC (8-1, 1-1) lost for the first after building a 48-30 lead by halftime and threatening to run away with this one. Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Marara topped the home team with 21.

Everything that went right early on for the Trojans, who took control at the outset with a 13-0 run, went wrong after the break.

"I said guys, just compete," Sprinkle said. "Let the chips fall where they may, but if you just compete, they're going to let us back in the game. Because we're good enough and explosive enough."

After hitting just one of a dozen 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, the UW dropped in 3 treys to open the next half. The Huskies slashed the deficit from 18 to 5 with a 13-0 run. Zoom Diallo sank a 3-pointer 37 seconds into it. Franck Kepnang dropped in a short jumper, Hannes Steinbach hit a jumper from the key, Wesley Yates III drained a 3 and Steinbach, with the shot clock on empty, tossed in a high-arcing 3-pointer.

At the 17:02 mark, the Trojans ahd seen their lead dwindle to 48-43 and it was a game again.

USC pushed back in front 67-56 with 7:26 left to play but the Huskies went on a furious 15-1 run to grab the lead and not let go.

Leading 76-73, Claude closed this one out with 1:21 remaining with a driving lay-in in which he got fouled and converted the three-point play, and it was a two-possession game the rest of the way.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: