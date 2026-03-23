Husky Roster Review: Dzepina Needs Bulk, But Could Be Good

Arriving in the U.S. for the first time in December, Nikola Dzepina supplied the University of Washington basketball team with another European big man, a Serbian to go with German Hannes Steinbach.

Yet while they knew each other and had competed in international competition, there were notable differences.

One inch taller at 6-foot-11, Steinbach weighed 250 pounds, which was 50 more than his fellow imported teammate.

With his footwork and court sense, Steinbach proved to be a master inside in working his way to the basket while Dzepina fancies himself primarily as a 3-point shooter, with 36 of his 43 UW attempts coming from behind the line.

While Steinbach had the most productive showing of any UW freshman and appears to be a one-and-done player, Dzepina could put on the necessary weight to be a highly effective player and stick around Montlake for multiple seasons.

"He's got a chance to be a really, really good player," Sprinkle said before the season ended.

Nikola Dzepina blocks out as teammate Zoom Diallo rebounds. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 16 on the Husky basketball roster -- examining what each scholarship and walk-on player did this past winter and whether he lived up to expectations.

The Dzepina scorecard in UW participation went like this: he missed the first nine games of the season because he didn't enroll until December, sat out 10 outings while getting acclimated to Danny Sprinkle's program and played 14 times, including the final six games.

"It's harder, all this stuff and the rules," the Belgrade product said in comparing the American game to what he's been playing. "I'm still learning."

Nikola Dzepina works his way inside for a shot against USC. | Dave Sizer photo

Dzepina hit his very first shot as a Husky, calmly draining a 3-pointer against Southern Utah.

While averaging 11 minutes an outing, he played as many as 25 minutes and a season-best 26 in consecutive games against Wisconsin and USC coming down the stretch.

He had a high game of 7 points and 8 rebounds against San Diego in his second appearance, and 3 blocks each against Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Breaking open a game against USC, Dzepina had his most impactful moment when he and fellow freshman Courtland Muldrew combined for 14 of the Huskies' final16 points in a 91-72 victory, with the forward hitting mid-range and 3-point jumpers.

While both are just 19 years old, he looked like Steinbach's little brother with his slight built. Yet moving forward, Dzepina could turn himself into a fairly productive college player with a winter in the weight room.

He looked more comfortable and seemed to enjoy himself as he became more important to the Huskies late in the season and got used to the Big Ten's physical play.