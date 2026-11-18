After having a weekend road game at Utah postponed because of the nationwide travel shutdown, Danny Sprinkle decided his University of Washington basketball team badly needed a replacement outing.

With just two real-time games played so far and so many newcomers on the roster, the Husky coach and his staff wanted to better evaluate these guys against outside competition rather than simply schedule another practice.

So with two days notice, the UW brought in Simon Fraser and beat this Canadian team from the Vancouver suburbs into submission, routing the Red Leafs 96-59 before a sparse crowd welcomed into Alaska Airlines Arena for free.

Texas Tech transfer LeJuan Watts, normally a starter, came off the bench for the Huskies to score 13 first-half points on 6-foot-6 shooting. Watts led his team with 17 points, missing just two of 10 attempts.

New Brazilian big man Wini Braga put more of his well-rounded game on display and turned in a double-double effort with 12 points and 11 rebounds, plus 5 assists.

"I thought LeJuan was great and Wini Braga was terrific," Sprinkle said in the postgame.

Sweet victory like maple syrup! pic.twitter.com/cvbZyMXxn0 — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 18, 2026

Still getting the green light to shoot from long range, the Huskies launched 38 3-pointers and made 14. Gonzaga transfer Steele Venters hit 4 of 6 treys to finish with 14 points and Davidson transfer Parker Friedrichsen knocked down 3 of 5 from behind the line for 9 points.

Those who came out for a peek at Sprinkle's third team saw Australian newcomer Tristan Devers and Rutgers transfer and Bosnian native Harun Zrno, both guards, and freshman forward Lattimore Ford play for the first time.

Devers previously dealt with a foot injury, while Zrno was a late arrival to the team and Ford is still coming back from a high school knee injury.

Gonzaga transfer Steele Venters had 14 points against Simon Fraser on 4-for-6 3-point shooting. | Dave Sizer

They next witnessed Devers make contact with an opponent and come away holding his left shoulder and play just six minutes.

They watched the Huskies (3-0) go without point guard Ryan Beasley, who was dealing with a foot injury that wasn't serious.

They still haven't seen 7-foot-1 big man Mady Traore get on the floor, last season or this one, as he currently deals with a chronic sore knee.

Off and running in the second half.



💻 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/iSXvx0bqNM — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 18, 2026

While this match-up seemed to satisfy the UW coaches, the Huskies easily could have headed over to the outdoor courts at Green Lake Community Center and taken on all comers such was the order of this mismatch.

The Red Leafs (2-2) led three times, at 3-0, 5-3 and 8-7 before the Huskies went on a 14-0 run to remind the visitors from Division II that this was a Big Ten setting.

The UW closed out the first half with a 13-0 run to lead 56-29 at the break.

Brandon Roy Jr. got his first points of the season with a 3-pointer in the second half.

In returning to the prearranged part of the non-conference schedule, the UW will host Utah Tech (1-3) from the Big Sky Conference on Thursday night.

Then it's time to pack for Hawaii, with Sprinkle's guys playing three times in the Southwest Maui Invitational, beginning on Monday against BYU (4-0). The Cougars opened the season with a 94-83 victory over Ohio State in Salt Lake City.