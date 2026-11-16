On the Fly, Husky Basketball Adds Tuesday Night Game

Over the weekend, the University of Washington basketball season turned into a pick-up game, with people choosing up sides and playing on the fly.

First the Huskies' game at Utah was rescheduled twice, the second time for December 5, because of the air travel shutdown nationwide.

On Sunday night with just two days notice, the UW announced it will play a counting non-conference game on Tuesday night against Simon Fraser, a Division II team from Burnaby, British Columbia, in the Vancouver suburbs.

The schools have met just once before, in an exhibition game in November 2005, with a Brandon Roy-led team winning 114-48.

Tipping off at 7 p.m. PT, the game will be free to anyone who comes to watch it. All seats are general admission with no tickets being exchanged. Limited concessions will be offered, with alcohol sales unavailable.



Tuesday’s game will be offered through streaming by B1G+. On the radio. new broadcaster Nick Koop will call the action on 950 KJR-AM.

Seven-footer Mady Traore hasn't played this season yet because of a knee injury. | Dave Sizer

The Red Leafs of Simon Fraser (2-1) typically plays games in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference against the likes of Central Washington, Western Washington, Northwest Nazarene, St. Martin's and Seattle Pacific, among others.

The Huskies (2-0) last played a week ago against Mississippi Valley State, taking a 77-64 victory, after opening the season against Colgate, which it beat 90-76.

With a somewhat smallish team built largely around a new roster, this UW entry is unique because it appears to have a green light to launch 3-point shots at will.

Against Mississippi Valley State, the Huskies attempted a school-record 50 treys and tied another record by making 17.

With a rebuilt roster, UW coach Danny Sprinkle likely will open with USF transfer Ryan Beasley and Gonzaga transfer Steele Venters at the guards, 6-foot-10 holdover Lathan Sommerville at center, and Texas Tech transfer LeJuan Watts and 6-foot-10 holdover Nikola Dzepina from Serbia.

Once the Simon Fraser game is held, the Huskies will have two days to get ready for Utah Tech (1-3), a Big Sky member. They'll tip off on Thursday at 6 p.m.