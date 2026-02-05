Huskies Lose Two More Players Likely for Season

The buzzer sounded on the University of Washington basketball team's 84-74 defeat to Iowa, but afterward the losses kept coming.

First coach Danny Sprinkle addressed the absence of freshman point guard JJ Mandaquit and shared how the first-year player likely was out for the season with a foot injury.

Not too much later, Sprinkle was quizzed about freshman swingman Jasir Rencher's availability and he delivered another jolt, revealing how Reacher has a heart issue that presumably has curtailed his season, as well.

"It's alarming," the UW coach said on Wednesday night. "I can't stop it. I don't know what to do."

Of the 16 players on the roster, only three of them -- Zoom Diallo, Franck Kepnang and Quimari Peterson -- have played in all 23 games for this Husky team (12-11 overall, 4-8 Big Ten), which has imploded because of health setbacks.

JJ Mandaquit drives by an Ohio State defender. | Dave Sizer photo

Sprinkle could have up to four players who are lost for the season with injuries or ailments in 6-foot-11 junior center Mady Traore (foot), 6-foot-6 senior guard Desmond Claude, Mandaquit and Rencher. Plus the status of 6-foot-11 sophomore Christian Nitu is not clear, with the latter said to be redshirting.

"I've never been through anything like this," the coach said. "In fact, in my first couple of years, we didn't have an injury at all. We might have had a sprained ankle and a kid missed one game. I've never seen anything like what we've dealt with this year."

Mandaquit originally injured his foot in the fall before the season began and he recovered to the point he could play and he appeared in every outing until the Iowa game. However, his foot swelled up following the Illinois outing last week and he played only briefly against Northwestern on Saturday.

"My heart's broke for that kid," Sprinkle said. "He's got a foot issue he's dealing with that we'll find out more. It's looking right now that he's out for the season. He'd been playing really well the last month and getting comfortable. He'd given us great minutes. He's about all the right stuff. He's a worker. It's a shame."

The 6-foot-1 Mandaquit from Hilo, Hawaii, started six of 22 games and averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 assists per game. He looked visibly upset before tipoff against Iowa, with his team warming up without him.

Jasir Rencher shows his leaping ability as he goes after a rebound. | Dave Sizer photo

Rencher from Oakland, California, had appeared in eight games and averaged 3 points and 1.8 rebounds an outing, but the 6-foot-5 newcomer showed defensive capabilities with a couple of spectacular blocks.

Yet he last played against Indiana and has now missed nine consecutive games. The severity of his cardiac issue is unknown.

There's nothing he can do or we can do about it," Sprinkle said somberly. "Which is sad, because he was turning the corner."

For this Husky team, players have sat out a collective 84 games dealing with injury.

HUSKY MEDICAL CHART Mady Traore, 6-11, Jr., C missed all 23 games after foot surgery, out for season Jacob Ognacevic, 6-8, Sr., F missed 16 games after foot surgery Desmond Claude, 6-6, Sr., G missed 11 games with ankle sprain, likely out. for season Lathan Sommerville, 6-10, Soph, F missed 9 games with knee injury Jasir Rencher, 6-5, Fr., F missed 9 games with heart issue Bryson Tucker, 6-7, Soph., F missed 6 games ankle injury Wesley Yates III, 6-4, Soph., G missed 6 games after wrist surgery Hannes Steinbach, 6-11, Fr., F missed 3 games with ankle sprain JJ Mandaquit, 6-1, Fr., G missed 1 game with foot injury, likely out for season Zoom Diallo, 6-4, Soph., G played in all 23 games Franck Kepnang, 6-11, Sr., C played in all 23 games Quimari Peterson, 6-0, Sr., G played in all 23 games Courtland Muldrew, 6-3, Fr., G played in 11 games Nikola Dzepina, 6-10, Fr., F played in 7 games Brandon Roy Jr., 6-1, Fr. G (walk-on) played in 2 games Christian Nitu, 6-foot-11, F redshirting, no games played

