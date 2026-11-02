Huskies Need Dzepina to Play Bigger Role to Survive

Of all of the international basketball players brought to the University of Washington for the new season that begins on Monday night against Colgate, most have been caught up in some sort of delay or red tape, not unlike obtaining a travel visa or a similar document.

Mady Traore, the big man from France, is dealing with a chronic swollen knee.

Aussie guard Tristan Devers has a lingering foot injury.

Brazilian big man Wini Braga couldn't get into school right away.

Eastern European guard Harun Znro is simply getting better acquainted with Danny Sprinkle's program demands.

That leaves Serbian forward Nikola Dzepina, now in his second season with the Huskies, to make a bigger impact for this team -- possibilities that exist.

In the second of two exhibition games, the 6-foot-10 Dzepina came up with a double-double 16 points and 12 rebounds, plus 3 assists and 4 steals, in an 84-80 loss to Washington State at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Regardless of his nationality, the Huskies, short on big men and harboring a smallish team overall this winter, hope Dzepina will step up and provide a bigger front-line presence than before.

"He has to," Sprinkle said.

As a UW freshman a year ago, Dzepina arrived at midseason and played in 14 games, coming off the bench to average a modest 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds. It was a matter of getting initiated to the college game if not pushed around by grown men.

Nikoka Dzepina keeps a USC player off the glass during a game last season. | Dave Sizer photo

"For sure, I feel much better on the court than last year," he said following the WSU outing.

After adjusting to a more physical style of play, Dzepina played in the FIBA U20 Eurobasket last summer and emerged a more confident player while leading his Serb team into the championship game of the international event and a second-place finish in Slovenia.

With broader shoulders, he appears to have spent considerable time in the weight room over the offseason.

Depending on the match-ups, Sprinkle will use him as both a starter and a reserve this winter, beginning with Colgate in the season debut.

Nikola Dzepina fires up a jumper against Wisconsin last season. | Dave Sizer

While Dzepina was a sub against the Cougars, he started the first exhibition game against Boise State, but had just 3 points and 3 rebounds before fouling out in a 109-91 loss in that Idaho city.

To survive the Big Ten this season, the Huskies will need their Serbian big man to play more like he did against WSU, hitting the boards and knocking down shots, including 3-pointers.

That will get him through customs with no problem.