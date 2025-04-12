Huskies Pick Up One-Time Texas A&M Signee on the Rebound
All of a sudden, the University of Washington basketball program is a destination.
That last-place Big Ten finish can only be described as yesterday's news.
A day after former USC standout and original UW player Wesley Yates III committed to the Huskies, high school recruit Jasir Rencher revealed on Friday that he's coming to Montlake, too.
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard from San Francisco had the UW among his final five choices only to select Texas A&M. Yet the Aggies' recent coaching change making him back off and ask for his scholarship release.
Danny Sprinkle, who first began recruiting Rencher 20 months ago while he was at Utah State, will make Rencher his fifth high school pick-up during this cycle, joining guards JJ Mandaquit and Courtland Muldrew, and forwards Niko Bundalo and Hannes Steinbach.
Rencher helped his Riordan High School team finish 25-5 last season and advance to the CIF Northern California state tournament, where it lost to Salesian College Preparatory School 49-44 in the semifinals and had its 16-game winning streak end.
Sprinkle offered this big guard on Sept. 18 last year on behalf of Utah State and Mike Hopkins' UW staff followed with its own offer last Oct. 17.
Rencher narrowed his college choices to LSU, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Washington, before choosing the Aggies when Buzz Williams was coach and signing in November. Williams has since taken the job at Maryland.
Sprinkle will be his coach now, with the two previously making a fairly strong recruiting connection.
"Washington -- I was on with him on Facetime for 40 minutes," Rencher said of Sprinkle to Simply Basketball when asked about his most ardent pursuer last fall.
