Husky Roster Review: Steinbach Expected To Be One-and-Done Deal
Seated in front of Seattle media members 11 days ago for a postgame inquisition, Hannes Steinbach was asked if there was any scenario in which he could see himself playing another season for the University of Washington basketball team.
The 6-foot-11 freshman forward first looked down, broke into a smile as he lifted his head while answering and nodded a few times.
"Yeah, maybe," Steinbach said about unconvincingly as he could.
What about NIL money keeping him in Montlake, some Husky fans ask?
Projected to be from the 20th pick overall to as high as No. 10 in June's NBA Draft, Steinbach stands to earn $4 million to $6 million per year in a rookie deal guaranteed for two seasons, with the option for two more.
Yeah, maybe?
Yeah, right.
The next Dirk Nowitzki needs a better 3-point shot for sure, but he's such an elite rebounder and is so fundamentally sound in most other facets of the game, the NBA in its right mind will never let this guy play another college season.
In 30 games for the Huskies, he just turned in the finest freshman season as a big man at Washington, and it wasn't even close. He's the only first-year player in Montlake to average a double-double with 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.
He finished with 22 double-double games, falling just short with 9 rebounds in three other outings.
Steinbach scored in double figures every he played and reached 20 points or more on 16 occasions.
He had a high of 29 points against UCLA and 24 rebounds against USC.
Yeah, maybe.
HANNES STEINBACH SEEING DOUBLE
Denver
16 points, 13 rebounds
at Baylor
10 points, 15 rebounds
at Washington State
14 points, 13 rebounds
UCLA
29 points, 10 rebounds
at USC
24 points, 16 rebounds
at Seattle U
15 points, 12 rebounds
San Diego
21 points, 14 rebounds
Utah
20 points, 11 rebounds
Indiana
20 points, 10 rebounds
Michigan
11 points, 14 rebounds
at Nebraska
21 points, 12 rebounds
Oregon
10 points, 13 rebounds
at Illinois
15 points, 12 rebounds
at Northwestern
22 points, 14 rebounds
Iowa
20 points, 12 rebounds
Penn State
19 points, 14 rebounds
at Rutgers
24 points, 16 rebounds
Wisconsin
22 points, 11 rebounds
USC
22 points, 24 rebounds
at Oregon
26 points, 13 rebounds
USC
10 points, 11 rebounds
Wisconsin
22 points, 11 rebounds
Among elite Husky big men, 6-foot-9 Steve Hawes wasn't permitted to play on the UW varsity as a freshman because of the rules of the day.
Seven-footer James Edwards became a freshman starter who averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.
Of fellow Germans turned Huskies, the 6-foot-9 Detlef Schrempf provided 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while 7-foot Christian Welp supplied 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, as first-year players.
More recently, the 6-foot-8 Isaiah Stewart put up 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per outing numbers.
All of those guys were eventual NBA players.
Steinbach, based on his draft projections of No. 10 to 20, actually is in an ideal draft situation because he likely won't have to join an NBA franchise having to do a total rebuild.
"He's going to be a tremendous pro for a long time," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said.
Anybody else think Steinbach is coming back to the UW next season?
Yeah, maybe.
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.