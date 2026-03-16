Husky Roster Review: Steinbach Expected To Be One-and-Done Deal

Seated in front of Seattle media members 11 days ago for a postgame inquisition, Hannes Steinbach was asked if there was any scenario in which he could see himself playing another season for the University of Washington basketball team.

The 6-foot-11 freshman forward first looked down, broke into a smile as he lifted his head while answering and nodded a few times.

"Yeah, maybe," Steinbach said about unconvincingly as he could.

What about NIL money keeping him in Montlake, some Husky fans ask?

Projected to be from the 20th pick overall to as high as No. 10 in June's NBA Draft, Steinbach stands to earn $4 million to $6 million per year in a rookie deal guaranteed for two seasons, with the option for two more.

Yeah, maybe?

Yeah, right.

The next Dirk Nowitzki needs a better 3-point shot for sure, but he's such an elite rebounder and is so fundamentally sound in most other facets of the game, the NBA in its right mind will never let this guy play another college season.

In 30 games for the Huskies, he just turned in the finest freshman season as a big man at Washington, and it wasn't even close. He's the only first-year player in Montlake to average a double-double with 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.

He finished with 22 double-double games, falling just short with 9 rebounds in three other outings.

Steinbach scored in double figures every he played and reached 20 points or more on 16 occasions.

He had a high of 29 points against UCLA and 24 rebounds against USC.

Yeah, maybe.

HANNES STEINBACH SEEING DOUBLE Denver 16 points, 13 rebounds at Baylor 10 points, 15 rebounds at Washington State 14 points, 13 rebounds UCLA 29 points, 10 rebounds at USC 24 points, 16 rebounds at Seattle U 15 points, 12 rebounds San Diego 21 points, 14 rebounds Utah 20 points, 11 rebounds Indiana 20 points, 10 rebounds Michigan 11 points, 14 rebounds at Nebraska 21 points, 12 rebounds Oregon 10 points, 13 rebounds at Illinois 15 points, 12 rebounds at Northwestern 22 points, 14 rebounds Iowa 20 points, 12 rebounds Penn State 19 points, 14 rebounds at Rutgers 24 points, 16 rebounds Wisconsin 22 points, 11 rebounds USC 22 points, 24 rebounds at Oregon 26 points, 13 rebounds USC 10 points, 11 rebounds Wisconsin 22 points, 11 rebounds

Among elite Husky big men, 6-foot-9 Steve Hawes wasn't permitted to play on the UW varsity as a freshman because of the rules of the day.

Seven-footer James Edwards became a freshman starter who averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.

Of fellow Germans turned Huskies, the 6-foot-9 Detlef Schrempf provided 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while 7-foot Christian Welp supplied 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, as first-year players.

More recently, the 6-foot-8 Isaiah Stewart put up 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per outing numbers.

All of those guys were eventual NBA players.

Steinbach, based on his draft projections of No. 10 to 20, actually is in an ideal draft situation because he likely won't have to join an NBA franchise having to do a total rebuild.

"He's going to be a tremendous pro for a long time," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said.

Anybody else think Steinbach is coming back to the UW next season?

Yeah, maybe.