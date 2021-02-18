Huskies Pick Up Second ASU Game on Coming Road Trip

The UW now plays three contests on its swing through Arizona to close out the regular season.

The University of Washington basketball team has added a third game to its upcoming Arizona road trip to finish out the regular season, twice playing at Arizona State to reclaim a canceled Seattle match-up early in the year.

This is how the Huskies used to do it in the old days — play conference, and even non-conference opponents, twice in the same week at the same site, usually back to back nights.

The last time the UW met a conference team twice on the same trip was in 1964, when the Huskies faced No. 1-ranked UCLA with Walt Hazzard and Gail Goodrich on consecutive nights in Los Angeles. They lost both games to a Bruins team that went on to win the school's first NCAA championship for legendary coach Johnny Wooden.

In this case, Mike Hopkins' 11th-place Washington team (4-16 overall, 3-12 Pac-12) will face:

1) The ninth-place Sun Devils (7-10, 4-7) in Tempe on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. PT;

2) Play them a second time in Tempe on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. PT;

3) Close out with sixth-place Arizona (14-7. 8-7) in Tucson on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. PT.

That's three games in five nights, something the Huskies just did by hosting USC and UCLA at Alaska Airlines Arena and traveling to WSU.

Oh, the thrills of a pandemic-interrupted and revised basketball season.

The Huskies and Arizona State originally were set to play on Jan. 2 in Seattle, but the Sun Devils experienced COVID-19 issues and scrubbed their trip to the Northwest.

Hopkins' team now has a minimum of six games left on the schedule, counting at least one Pac-12 tournament match-up.

The Huskies actually will have 10 days off between closing out the conference schedule against Arizona and opening the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas on March 10.

But first things first: The UW hosts fifth-place Stanford (13-8, 9-6) tonight at 8 p.m. in Alaska Airlines Arena and last-place California (8-15, 3-13) on Saturday night.

