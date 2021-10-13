    • October 13, 2021
    Huskies Place Lone Player on Men's Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams

    Daejon Davis, formerly of Stanford, is the only UW representative singled out.
    Author:

    This University of Washington basketball rebuild is going to take some time. 

    On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released its men's preseason all-conference teams in advance of media day activities in San Francisco — and just one Husky, Stanford transfer Daejon Davis, appeared among the top 21 players, as an honorable mention selection.

    Davis is a 6-foot-3 guard and graduate senior who spent the past four years with the Cardinal trying to beat the UW.  A Seattle native, he's one of seven newcomers brought in to help the hometown program recover from a disastrous 5-21 season.

    Two years ago, Davis was singled out as a preseason second-team All-Pac-12 selection for Stanford, and, in his first season with the Cardinal, he was named the league's all-freshman team. 

    He comes to the Huskies after making 97 starts in 103 games for Stanford, averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per outing.

    Returning national runner-up UCLA has the most players receiving all-league accolades with four, with returning guards Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang each receiving first-team selections, and incoming freshman forward Peyton Watson drawing honorable mention. 

    Oregon counts three players among this top 21, with guard Will Richardson as a a first-teamer and forward Quincy Guerrier and guard De'Vion Harmon as second-team picks.

    The Huskies will play an exhibition against Central Washington at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, and open the season at home against Northern Illinois the following Tuesday, also at 7. 

    The preseason All-Pac-12 selections are as follows:

    FIRST TEAM

    Warith Alatishe, Sr., F, Oregon State

    Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State

    Evan Battey, Sr., F, Colorado

    Tyger Campbell, Jr., G, UCLA

    Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jr. G/F, UCLA

    Johnny Juzang, Jr., G, UCLA

    Bennedict Mathurin, So., G, Arizona

    Isaiah Mobley, Jr., F, USC

    Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon

    Noah Williams, Jr., G, Washington State

    SECOND TEAM

    Boogie Ellis, Jr., G, USC

    Quincy Guerrier, Jr., F, Oregon

    De'Vion Harmon, Jr., G, Oregon

    Jarod Lucas, Jr., G, Oregon State

    Azuolas Tubelis, So., F, Arizona

    HONORABLE MENTION

    Efe Abogidi, So., F, Washington State

    Daejon Davis, Gr., G, Washington

    Jaiden Delaire, Sr., F, Stanford

    Harrison Ingram, Fr., F, Stanford

    Jabari Walker, So., F, Colorado

    Peyton Watson, Fr., F, UCLA

    Daejon Davis reacts to video message during his Stanford senior day moment.
