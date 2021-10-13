Huskies Place Lone Player on Men's Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams

This University of Washington basketball rebuild is going to take some time.

On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released its men's preseason all-conference teams in advance of media day activities in San Francisco — and just one Husky, Stanford transfer Daejon Davis, appeared among the top 21 players, as an honorable mention selection.

Davis is a 6-foot-3 guard and graduate senior who spent the past four years with the Cardinal trying to beat the UW. A Seattle native, he's one of seven newcomers brought in to help the hometown program recover from a disastrous 5-21 season.

Two years ago, Davis was singled out as a preseason second-team All-Pac-12 selection for Stanford, and, in his first season with the Cardinal, he was named the league's all-freshman team.

He comes to the Huskies after making 97 starts in 103 games for Stanford, averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per outing.

Returning national runner-up UCLA has the most players receiving all-league accolades with four, with returning guards Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang each receiving first-team selections, and incoming freshman forward Peyton Watson drawing honorable mention.

Oregon counts three players among this top 21, with guard Will Richardson as a a first-teamer and forward Quincy Guerrier and guard De'Vion Harmon as second-team picks.

The Huskies will play an exhibition against Central Washington at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, and open the season at home against Northern Illinois the following Tuesday, also at 7.

The preseason All-Pac-12 selections are as follows:

FIRST TEAM

Warith Alatishe, Sr., F, Oregon State

Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State

Evan Battey, Sr., F, Colorado

Tyger Campbell, Jr., G, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jr. G/F, UCLA

Johnny Juzang, Jr., G, UCLA

Bennedict Mathurin, So., G, Arizona

Isaiah Mobley, Jr., F, USC

Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon

Noah Williams, Jr., G, Washington State

SECOND TEAM

Boogie Ellis, Jr., G, USC

Quincy Guerrier, Jr., F, Oregon

De'Vion Harmon, Jr., G, Oregon

Jarod Lucas, Jr., G, Oregon State

Azuolas Tubelis, So., F, Arizona

HONORABLE MENTION

Efe Abogidi, So., F, Washington State

Daejon Davis, Gr., G, Washington

Jaiden Delaire, Sr., F, Stanford

Harrison Ingram, Fr., F, Stanford

Jabari Walker, So., F, Colorado

Peyton Watson, Fr., F, UCLA

