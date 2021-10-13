Huskies Place Lone Player on Men's Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams
This University of Washington basketball rebuild is going to take some time.
On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released its men's preseason all-conference teams in advance of media day activities in San Francisco — and just one Husky, Stanford transfer Daejon Davis, appeared among the top 21 players, as an honorable mention selection.
Davis is a 6-foot-3 guard and graduate senior who spent the past four years with the Cardinal trying to beat the UW. A Seattle native, he's one of seven newcomers brought in to help the hometown program recover from a disastrous 5-21 season.
Two years ago, Davis was singled out as a preseason second-team All-Pac-12 selection for Stanford, and, in his first season with the Cardinal, he was named the league's all-freshman team.
He comes to the Huskies after making 97 starts in 103 games for Stanford, averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per outing.
Returning national runner-up UCLA has the most players receiving all-league accolades with four, with returning guards Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang each receiving first-team selections, and incoming freshman forward Peyton Watson drawing honorable mention.
Oregon counts three players among this top 21, with guard Will Richardson as a a first-teamer and forward Quincy Guerrier and guard De'Vion Harmon as second-team picks.
The Huskies will play an exhibition against Central Washington at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, and open the season at home against Northern Illinois the following Tuesday, also at 7.
The preseason All-Pac-12 selections are as follows:
FIRST TEAM
Warith Alatishe, Sr., F, Oregon State
Marcus Bagley, So., F, Arizona State
Evan Battey, Sr., F, Colorado
Tyger Campbell, Jr., G, UCLA
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jr. G/F, UCLA
Johnny Juzang, Jr., G, UCLA
Bennedict Mathurin, So., G, Arizona
Isaiah Mobley, Jr., F, USC
Will Richardson, Sr., G, Oregon
Noah Williams, Jr., G, Washington State
SECOND TEAM
Boogie Ellis, Jr., G, USC
Quincy Guerrier, Jr., F, Oregon
De'Vion Harmon, Jr., G, Oregon
Jarod Lucas, Jr., G, Oregon State
Azuolas Tubelis, So., F, Arizona
HONORABLE MENTION
Efe Abogidi, So., F, Washington State
Daejon Davis, Gr., G, Washington
Jaiden Delaire, Sr., F, Stanford
Harrison Ingram, Fr., F, Stanford
Jabari Walker, So., F, Colorado
Peyton Watson, Fr., F, UCLA
Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated
Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven