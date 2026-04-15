Huskies Pursuing Big Man With 3-Point Shooting Touch

With Franck Kepnang in the transfer portal, the NBA draft beckoning Hannes Steinbach and Mady Traore coming off foot surgery, the University of Washington basketball team is badly in need of another big man or two.

With 3-point shooters similarly an urgent request, the Huskies have targeted 6-foot-11 Drew Fielder formerly of Boise State to try and fulfill these necessities. They reportedly brought him to Montlake for a visit last weekend.

Fielder has both the height and a 40.9 3-point shooting percentage (38 of 93) from behind the line that Danny Sprinkle's coaching staff would gladly welcome.

As transfer portal battles play out, it appears the UW and Nebraska are the leading candidates to land this forward who grew up in Boise, Idaho.

5 Big Ten transfer portal battles



Explanations and predictions here: https://t.co/SkTnvWFOqU pic.twitter.com/NWAdcj9KsW — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) April 14, 2026

Fielder played his schoolboy basketball ball for Rocky Mountain High in his hometown and Southern California Academy in Northridge, California.

He played two seasons at Georgetown, came home and joined Boise State this past winter and is shopping himself around once more.

So Fielder has been a few places.

Fielder averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the 20-12 Broncos, shooting 54.7 percent overall and starting 30 of the 32 outings.

This offensive-minded big man turned in 10 games of 20 points or more, including a season-high 33 points in an 86-77 victory over San Diego State.

Against the Aztecs, Fielder connected on 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 behind the line, and sank 16 of 18 free throws, plus he added 9 rebounds, while coming off the bench that night for reasons unclear.

Drew Fielder averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds at Boise State. | Boise State

Fielder also produced a 27-point, 14-rebound outing in a 102-76 victory over Chaminade in Hawaii.

His top 3-point shooting performance was 5 for 6 in an 86-83 overtime loss to UNLV in Boise.

Drew Fielder dunks on DePaul in 2025 for Georgetown. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In 2025, he was a 31-game starter for Georgetown and had a season-high 20 points against Coppin State, one of six double-figure outings he supplied that season.

As a freshman for the Hoyas, Fielder appeared in 32 games and started just two. He had a season-best 16 points against Notre Dame, shooting 5 for 7 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range.

He originally committed to Providence before switching to Georgetown.

VISIT NEWS: Boise State transfer Drew Fielder just wrapped up his visit to Nebraska and is headed to Washington for a visit, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-11 forward from Boise, Idaho averaged 14.7PPG, 5.7RPG and 1.3APG this season. Shot 41% from 3. Began his career at… pic.twitter.com/nCLfze50B9 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 11, 2026

The UW recently obtained a commitment from another 3-point shooter, Parker Friedrichsen, a guard formerly of Davidson and Wake Forest.

If they could add Fielder and his range, the Huskies might look like a whole different team.