Huskies Reach Out to Another Rice Player, Mason Replacement
There's a good chance the University of Washington basketball team, in bringing in multiple players, including Wesley Yates III and Jasir Rencher in the past two days, has found an adequate replacement for Mekhi Mason.
However, that hasn't stopped the Huskies from reaching out to a guy who was one of the players who took over for Mason at his previous stop, Rice.
According to 247Sports, long and lean 6-foot-7, 170-pound guard Jacob Dar has heard from a dozen schools, among them Danny Sprinkle's UW recruiters.
Dar was brought in from Division II Emery and Henry in Emory, Virginia, by the Owls after the 6-foot-5, 195-pound Mason left for the transfer portal last season and ended up in Montlake.
While Mason appears a bit more polished and filled out, Dar has such an interesting basketball makeup he's also been contacted by Gonzaga, Memphis, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Minnesota and others.
An Omaha, Nebraska, product, Dar started 13 of 30 games for Rice, which seemed to suggest he was merely a support piece for the American Athletic Conference team.
Yet this shooting guard went through scoring flurries that seemed to indicate he could turn out to be an unusual player for someone.
Dar scored 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting against UAB, which included 4 for 7 accuracy from behind the line; 21 points on 6-for-7 3-point shooting against Tulane; and 19 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range against Florida Atlantic.
Overall, he averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, shooting 40.6 percent overall and 37 percent from 3-point range.
