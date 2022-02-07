Skip to main content

Huskies Reschedule WSU, UCLA Games Scrubbed by Pandemic

The UW will play both games during the week on ESPNU.

The University of Washington basketball team has restored a pair of COVID postponed conference games to its schedule — and the better news is neither one will fall on a Sunday.

The Huskies (12-9 overall, 7-4 Pac-12) will play the Washington State Cougars (14-7, 7-3) in Pullman at 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 and host the UCLA Bruins (16-4, 8-3) five days later at 8 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. ESPNU will broadcast each matchup. 

That's a Wednesday and a Monday.

The UW comes off a lackluster 87-69 loss at Stanford this past Sunday, a day of the week not conducive at all for Husky basketball.

Mike Hopkins' team has dropped all three games it has played on the Sabbath, losing from 14 to 28 points, canceled another Sunday game against Gonzaga because of the pandemic and postponed its original Sunday encounter against UCLA.

Read More

The Huskies are hoping to finish strong and qualify for some sort of postseason bid, regenerating the program following a disastrous 5-21 showing in 2020-21. 

However, the UW could be down a key player after point guard Daejon Davis exited the Stanford game in the first half with a shoulder injury incurred when he ran into a screen. It's unclear whether he'll miss any upcoming games. 

