Huskies Reveal Entire Basketball Schedule

Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State are among the Montlake visitors.

Dan Raley

Danny Sprinkle gives his UW team its marching orders during a timeout.
Danny Sprinkle gives his UW team its marching orders during a timeout. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Even with a last-place team, University of Washington basketball games against Big Ten opponents last winter were a hot ticket item and brought out the local basketball fan.

People were curious to see the traditional Midwest teams that hadn't been to Seattle in a long time or never at all to test the Huskies.

The same should hold true this coming season with big crowds, if not more so, when a much better Danny Sprinkle-coached UW entry hosts the likes of Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, to name some of the high-profile conference visitors.

For instance, Tom Izzo's Spartans will face the Huskies on Saturday, January 17, at Alaska Airlines Arena -- with Michigan State making its first trip to campus since 1957. The UW won that one 71-69 more than six decades ago.

Ohio State, which will visit for a football game on the Saturday following this one, will play basketball at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 11. The Buckeyes last played the Huskies in the city in the 1972-73 season opener, losing 67-63.

Michigan, which visits on Wednesday, Jan. 14, last played in Montlake in 1994, when it lost 65-61 to Bob Bender's team.

Wisconsin, making it first trip to Seattle in 70 years, plays the Huskies on Saturday, Feb. 28. The Badgers lost their last visit to the UW 54-53 shortly after Christmas in 1955.

Minnesota comes to the UW on Saturday, Feb. 14, which will be its first trip to face the Huskies since 1990, when the Gophers lost 72-61.

No wonder these Big Ten teams quit coming back for non-conference outings -- the results just weren't favorable.

Iowa comes to Seattle on Wednesday, Feb. 4, for its first game here since 1966, when the Hawkeyes opened the season with a split. They beat the Huskies 66-50 on the first night and lost the second game 76-65.

The Penn State basketball team will travel to Seattle for the first time ever to face the Huskies on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The Huskies open conference play against UCLA at home on Wednesday, December 3, and travel to USC three days later. The UW and Bruins play a return match in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, and Sprinkle's team hosts the Trojans on March 4.

Against Oregon, the Huskies entertain the Ducks in Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 25, and those teams play again in Eugene on Saturday, March 7.

The Big Ten will host its first 18-team conference tournament on March 10-15 at the United Center in Chicago.

The complete UW basketball schedule is as follows:

UW 2025-26 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Oct. 19, Sunday -- UNLV (exhibition)

Nov. 3, Monday -- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 6, Thursday -- Denver

Nov. 9, Sunday -- at Baylor

Nov. 14, Friday -- at Washington State

Nov. 18, Tuesday -- Southern

Nov. 27, Thursday -- Nevada at Acrisure Holiday Classic, Palm Desert, Calif.

Nov. 28, Friday -- Colorado or USF at Acrisure Holiday Classic, Palm Desert, Calif.

Dec. 3, Wednesday -- UCLA

Dec. 6, Saturday -- at USC

Dec. 13, Saturday -- Southern Utah

Dec. 19, Friday -- at Seattle U., Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 22, Monday -- San Diego

Dec. 29, Monday -- Utah

Jan. 4, Sunday -- at Indiana

Jan. 7, Wednesday -- at Purdue

Jan. 11, Sunday -- Ohio State

Jan. 14, Wednesday -- Michigan

Jan. 17, Saturday -- Michigan State

Jan. 21, Wednesday -- at Nebraska

Jan. 25, Sunday -- Oregon

Jan. 29, Thursday -- at Illinois

Jan. 31, Saturday -- at Northwestern

Feb. 4, Wednesday -- Iowa

Feb. 7, Saturday -- at UCLA

Feb. 11, Wednesday -- Penn State

Feb. 14, Saturday -- Minnesota

Feb. 21, Saturday -- at Maryland

Feb. 24, Tuesday -- at Rutgers

Feb. 28, Saturday -- Wisconsin

March 4, Wednesday -- USC

March 7, Saturday -- at Oregon

March 10-15, Tuesday-Sunday -- Big Ten Tournament, United Center, Chicago

(Home games in bold type)

