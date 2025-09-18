Huskies Reveal Entire Basketball Schedule
Even with a last-place team, University of Washington basketball games against Big Ten opponents last winter were a hot ticket item and brought out the local basketball fan.
People were curious to see the traditional Midwest teams that hadn't been to Seattle in a long time or never at all to test the Huskies.
The same should hold true this coming season with big crowds, if not more so, when a much better Danny Sprinkle-coached UW entry hosts the likes of Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, to name some of the high-profile conference visitors.
For instance, Tom Izzo's Spartans will face the Huskies on Saturday, January 17, at Alaska Airlines Arena -- with Michigan State making its first trip to campus since 1957. The UW won that one 71-69 more than six decades ago.
Ohio State, which will visit for a football game on the Saturday following this one, will play basketball at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 11. The Buckeyes last played the Huskies in the city in the 1972-73 season opener, losing 67-63.
Michigan, which visits on Wednesday, Jan. 14, last played in Montlake in 1994, when it lost 65-61 to Bob Bender's team.
Wisconsin, making it first trip to Seattle in 70 years, plays the Huskies on Saturday, Feb. 28. The Badgers lost their last visit to the UW 54-53 shortly after Christmas in 1955.
Minnesota comes to the UW on Saturday, Feb. 14, which will be its first trip to face the Huskies since 1990, when the Gophers lost 72-61.
No wonder these Big Ten teams quit coming back for non-conference outings -- the results just weren't favorable.
Iowa comes to Seattle on Wednesday, Feb. 4, for its first game here since 1966, when the Hawkeyes opened the season with a split. They beat the Huskies 66-50 on the first night and lost the second game 76-65.
The Penn State basketball team will travel to Seattle for the first time ever to face the Huskies on Wednesday, Feb. 11.
The Huskies open conference play against UCLA at home on Wednesday, December 3, and travel to USC three days later. The UW and Bruins play a return match in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, and Sprinkle's team hosts the Trojans on March 4.
Against Oregon, the Huskies entertain the Ducks in Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, January 25, and those teams play again in Eugene on Saturday, March 7.
The Big Ten will host its first 18-team conference tournament on March 10-15 at the United Center in Chicago.
The complete UW basketball schedule is as follows:
UW 2025-26 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Oct. 19, Sunday -- UNLV (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Monday -- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 6, Thursday -- Denver
Nov. 9, Sunday -- at Baylor
Nov. 14, Friday -- at Washington State
Nov. 18, Tuesday -- Southern
Nov. 27, Thursday -- Nevada at Acrisure Holiday Classic, Palm Desert, Calif.
Nov. 28, Friday -- Colorado or USF at Acrisure Holiday Classic, Palm Desert, Calif.
Dec. 3, Wednesday -- UCLA
Dec. 6, Saturday -- at USC
Dec. 13, Saturday -- Southern Utah
Dec. 19, Friday -- at Seattle U., Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 22, Monday -- San Diego
Dec. 29, Monday -- Utah
Jan. 4, Sunday -- at Indiana
Jan. 7, Wednesday -- at Purdue
Jan. 11, Sunday -- Ohio State
Jan. 14, Wednesday -- Michigan
Jan. 17, Saturday -- Michigan State
Jan. 21, Wednesday -- at Nebraska
Jan. 25, Sunday -- Oregon
Jan. 29, Thursday -- at Illinois
Jan. 31, Saturday -- at Northwestern
Feb. 4, Wednesday -- Iowa
Feb. 7, Saturday -- at UCLA
Feb. 11, Wednesday -- Penn State
Feb. 14, Saturday -- Minnesota
Feb. 21, Saturday -- at Maryland
Feb. 24, Tuesday -- at Rutgers
Feb. 28, Saturday -- Wisconsin
March 4, Wednesday -- USC
March 7, Saturday -- at Oregon
March 10-15, Tuesday-Sunday -- Big Ten Tournament, United Center, Chicago
(Home games in bold type)
