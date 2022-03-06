Huskies Say Fond Farewell to Seniors, Harsh Good Bye to OSU

The Beavers drop their 17th consecutive game without much of a struggle.

On Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena, nine University of Washington basketball players took a bow during Senior Day activities, almost enough guys to hold a full-scale scrimmage.

That might have been more competitive than facing Oregon State, one of the sorriest teams to come through the Pac-12 — this just 12 months after the Beavers proved to be one of the most endearing in league annals as an unlikely NCAA Elite Eight entry.

After all of UW upperclassmen had been introduced, gifts exchanged and photos with coach Mike Hopkins taken, the Huskies let their overmatched opponent hang around for just 15 minutes before getting serious and hammering out a 78-67 victory.

With that, the hopeless Beavers (3-27 overall, 1-19 Pac-12) dropped their 17th consecutive game.

They haven't won since beating the Utah Utes 88-76 at home on Dec. 30.

Earlier they lost 10 in a row.

It seems Reser Stadium isn't the only thing in Corvallis that's been dismantled and in great need of a major remodel.

The Beavers simply weren't going to win against the UW (16-14, 11-9) no matter what happened. They don't shoot well. They don't play defense. They don't have any players who could start for other teams. Now they are one postseason game away from being put out of their misery.

Charitably, the Huskies let the visitors lead or share the lead uninterrupted for more than three-quarters of the opening half before putting all the pregame pomp and awkward basketball behind them.

With 6:03 left in the opening half, UW senior guard Terrell Brown Jr. gracefully hung in the key and dropped in a shot for the UW's first and permanent lead, at 17-16.

The Huskies newt outscored Oregon State 21-8 to the break, with Brown responsible for 10 of those points to establish a comfortable 38-24 advantage.

Brown, the Pac-12's leading scorer, had 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the half. He finished with a game-high 24 points by hitting all six of his shots in the next half.

Hopkins should have let some of those graduating deep subs in the game at that point to make things more interesting. Or more fair.

The Husky coach actually started wounded guard Daejon Davis, who has missed several games over the past month with a shoulder injury. He's still the one-armed man out there.

In the opening 20 minutes, the Beavers connected on just 30.8 percent (8 of 26) from the field compared to the UW's glistening 57.1 shooting percent (16 for 28).

Things only got worse when play resumed after the break. The Huskies eased out to their largest lead at 58-35. In one mismatched sequence, Emmitt Matthews Jr. went for a wind-up dunk and missed, Jamal Bey caught the big carom in the corner and launched a 3-pointer that wouldn't go down and Nate Roberts slammed through the rebound.

Roberts, in a second strong performance, finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds, giving him 31 points and 32 rebounds in the Oregon series.

Hopkins cleared the bench with 1:20 remaining.

The only thing left to do was start packing for next week's Pac-12 tournament.

Those UW players who joined in Senior Day farewells, whether they're actually leaving or not, were Brown, Davis, Matthews, Roberts, Bey, Riley Sorn, Noah Neubauer, Jonah Geron and Reagan Lundeen.

Matthews, Roberts, Bey and Sorn all are scholarship players who have eligibility remaining and still might play again for the Huskies.

Or, hey, maybe they should hit the transfer portal and end up Oregon State, which could certainly use their help, any help.

