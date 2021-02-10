Huskies' Stevenson on USC: 'They're Freakishly Long'

The struggling UW basketball team draws worst possible match-up on Thursday night.

Erik Stevenson took a long sip of Gatorade and nobody would have faulted him had he asked for something a lot stronger.

The University of Washington guard drew this week's virtual media interview duty, an unpleasant chore for him and his teammates as the losses have piled up for the Huskies and someone each week has to explain them.

In this case, Stevenson had to envision a scenario in which his team would hang in there with conference co-leader USC in Thursday night's game at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The 6-foot-3 guard got right to the point.

"They're freakishly long," Stevenson said.

There is no denying that.

The Trojans (15-3 overall, 9-2 Pac-12) will field a front line of 7-foot, 6-10, 6-8, 6-7 and 6-2.

They have a decided size advantage on every Husky starter, from an inch to four inches, for the 7 p.m. tipoff.

USC presents the worst match-up possible for a struggling UW team (3-14, 2-10) that has guards such as Stevenson, who can shoot and handle the ball, but is a virtual no-show every night with its front line.

The first outcome in Los Angeles: USC 95, Washington 68.

That ties for the Huskies' worst conference defeat this season (an 80-53 Arizona loss matches it).

As one of the nation's worst rebounding teams — with a negative-9 difference — the last thing the UW needs is 40 minutes alone with the Trojans.

USC won the rebound battle 41-31 in their first skirmish.

"We need to put it in the paint and look to kick it," Stevenson said of how to attack these Trojan towers.

The Mobley brothers, 7-foot Evan and 6-10 Isaiah, had their way with the Huskies the first time, even playing just 25 and 23 minutes, respectively. They combined for 35 points in their limited duty.

Evan Mobley, a freshman from Murrieta, California, is considered the Pac-12's top player and a surefire lottery pick.

The good news is that following Thursday's outing the UW likely won't have to try and stop young Mobley again before he heads off to the NBA.

UW coach Mike Hopkins, when asked where he should go to stop this opponent, had a humorous if not realistic answer.

"Church."

