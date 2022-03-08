Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. Rewarded with All-Pac-12 Selection

The graduate transfer was the only UW player to receive any recognition.

Terrell Brown Jr., the league scoring champion, was selected to the 10-player All-Pac-12 first team — ending a two-year dry spell for the University of Washington basketball team in postseason honors.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3 guard from Seattle joined nine players from four other schools in this elite grouping as voted by the conference coaches.

However, Brown had no realistic chance at being named Pac-12 Player of the Year, stepping aside for Arizona guard and former teammate Benedict Mathurin, because the Huskies are a near break-even team at 16-14 entering this week's league tournament. Mathurin, a 6-foot-6 guard, is a second-year freshman from Montreal who turned up in nearly every conference stat column.

Brown earned his spot by averaging 21.7 points per game, with Mathurin the next closest scorer at 17.3 ppg. An Arizona transfer, Brown returned home to start all 30 games for a near totally rebuilt Husky team. He also led the conference in steals with 2.1 per game. He scored 30 points or more on four occasions.

Arizona and UCLA each placed three players on this first team. Mathurin is joined by big men Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis, while the Bruins supplied Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell and forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

USC's Isaiah Mobley and Drew Peterson and Colorado's Jabari Walker round out the team.

Arizona had a near clean sweep of the league's top individual honors with first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, the former Gonzaga assistant coach, named Pac-12 Coach of the Year; Koloko, the 7-foot-1 junior from Cameroon, tabbed as Defensive Player of the Year; and 6-foot-5 sophomore Pelle Larsson, a Utah transfer, chosen Sixth Man of the Year.

Stanford broke up this monopoly by having forward Harrison Ingram picked as Freshman of the Year.

A year ago, the Huskies didn't have anyone chosen to either the All-Pac-12 first or second teams after their disastrous 5-21 showing, with only since-departed guard Quade Green receiving honorable mention. Isaiah Stewart was the UW's last first-team honoree in 2019-2020.

This past summer, the Pac-12 released its preseason all-conference team in advance of media-day activities and just one Husky, Stanford transfer Daejon Davis, appeared among the top 21 players, as an honorable-mention selection.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven