Huskies Turn to International Talent Pool Again, Add Serbian
The University of Washington basketball team continues to bring a decided international flavor to its roster after receiving a commitment on Tuesday from Nikola Dzepina, a U19 Serbian national team forward.
The 6-foot-9 Dzepina, according to multiple basketball sites, will enroll at the UW in time to play during winter quarter.
He'll join a Danny Sprinkle Husky team that already counts Germany's 6-foot-11 forward Hannes Steinbach as a potential showcase player as a freshman and has a recent U20 Romania national team member in 6-foot-11 Christian Nitu.
Add to them a Frenchman in the injured 6-foot-11 Mady Traore, a former Maryland and New Mexico State player who's out for the season with a foot issue.
Dzepina and Steinbach, in fact, went head to head this past summer in Switzerland in the U19 World Cup.
In a 92-83 German victory, Steinbach had the definite upper hand with a 36-point, 19-rebound outing while his future teammate was limited to 7 points and a rebound for the Serbs.
Dzepina, who most recently has played for a U22 Valencia team in Spain, represents the second targeted Serbian player for the UW since Sprinkle took over.
At one time, the Huskies had a commitment from 6-foot-10 Niko Bundalo, who grew up in Ohio but played high school basketball in California last winter while maintaining his Serbian national-team connections.
However, the UW and the highly recruited player went different directions in the offseason by mutual agreement, with Bundalo ending up at Ole Miss.
In Switzerland this past summer, Dzepina averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game for a Serbian team that went 3-3.
He had his best showing with a 34-point, 7-rebound performance in a 94-88 victory over the Domincan Republic.
The Huskies needed to add another big man after Traore suffered his season-ending foot injury in practice, Lipscomb 6-foot-8 transfer Jacob Ognacevic hurt a foot that will keep him out until January and Nitu likewise had a foot issue that has kept him in a protective boot.
Sprinkle's team had six players overall who were injured and on the sideline for last Sunday's 77-62 exhibition victory over UNLV at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Steinbach was the dress-rehearsal standout against the Runnin' Rebels with game-best 24 points and 16 rebounds, while freshman point guard JJ Mandaquit supplied a game-high 12 assists.
The Huskies have less than two weeks to get ready for their season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Monday, Nov. 3.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: