Huskies Turn To Quimari Peterson For Southern Comfort

Washington transfer Quimari Peterson (@QuimariP) was one of the best players available in the portal.



With ETSU he averaged 19.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.7 APG, 46.8% FG, 42.2% 3FG.



One of the most efficient players in the country last season. pic.twitter.com/WmlTZPveXF