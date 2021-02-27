Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Don't Blink: Huskies Visit Tucson with Unwanted 20-20 Vision

Another loss for this UW basketball team, and it sinks to a dreary program milestone.
Author:
Publish date:

No matter what happens in Tucson on Saturday, the University of Washington basketball team, for all intents and purposes, has assured itself of an ignominious finish.

A dismal 20-loss season.

At 5-19, the Huskies will embrace this unwanted milestone against the Arizona Wildcats over the weekend, and, if not, most certainly 11 or 12 days later in the Pac-12 tournament.

The only way out of this predicament is to win a national championship, and the odds of that happening are about as good as the pandemic disappearing next week.

Zero chance.

Arizona will offer a huge obstacle, having beaten the UW by 27 points in Seattle earlier in the season.

Twenty defeats has happened just five times before in 119 seasons of Husky basketball.

Twenty setbacks means your program is in big trouble.

Twenty losses bring eventual change.

Bob Bender's first UW team in 1993-94 finished a low-bar 5-22, and his teams in 1999-2000 and 2000-01 each limped in at 10-20, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

A lot of people thought Bender got way too many chances to try and rebuild the program.

Lorenzo Romar's final club in 2016-17 went 9-22, abruptly ending his 15-year UW coaching stay.

Like it or not, Mike Hopkins and his fourth Husky team soon will join this fraternity of win-loss ugliness, putting enormous pressure on him to show dramatic improvement next season or find another job elsewhere.

If these guys don't win again this season, they finish with 5 victories, tying Bender's inaugural team for the fewest in a season in program history.

These are records not meant to be broken.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Nate Roberts of the UW and Kimani Lawrence of ASU battle for a loose ball.
Basketball

Don't Blink: Huskies Visit Tucson with Unwanted 20-20 Vision

Anthony Jones, Germie Bernard and Sir Mells visited the UW last fall.
Recruiting

Nevada Recruit Anthony Jones Decommits from Washington

Myles Pollard has six finalists, among them Washington.
Football

Huskies in Pursuit of Myles Pollard, Touted Tennessee Cornerback

Jamal Bey gets caught in an awkward position against ASU.
Basketball

Be More Assertive, and UW's Bey and Bajema Could Be Difference-makers

Ale Kaho celebrates his punt block touchdown for Alabama.
Football

One-time Husky LB Signee Ale Kaho Transfers to Utah

Laiatu Latu brings down Cal quarterback Chase Garbers in 2019.
Football

3 MIA Huskies We'd Like to See Show Up on Game Day

Erik Stevenson watches his shot go in against ASU.
Basketball

Huskies Bounce Back From Major Embarrassment to Lose in Final Minute

Four Huskies converge on ASU's Remy Martin.
Basketball

Huskies, Sun Devils Tip Off for Second Time in 3 Days