Husky Basketball Reportedly Adding New Assistant

The University of Washington basketball team reportedly will add a new assistant coach to Danny Sprinkle's third-year staff in DeAndre Haynes, who most recently was at Marquette, though the UW hasn't made any formal hiring announcement yet.

Basketball insider Jon Rothstein for CBS Sports first reported this development online, citing a source. The school didn't immediately respond to a request seeking confirmation.

A former Kent State player, Haynes has coached for 15 years on the college level for Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Toledo and Kent State.

Once the season ended, Haynes and Marquette quietly parted ways after five years, with neither side acknowledging the change for another month. For a 12-20 team, Haynes missed a couple of midseason games for reasons that weren't fully explained.

Unless someone is leaving in Montlake, the Huskies currently don't have an staff opening among their full-time assistant coaches filled by Andy Hill, DeMarlo Slocum, Tommy Connor, Quincy Pondexter and Abdul Gaddy.

However, UW basketball had a recent staff change with Jerry Hobbie, who carried the title of special assistant to Sprinkle, leaving to become an assistant coach at TCU for Jamie Dixon.

Hobbie spent nine seasons with the Huskies, working seven for Mike Hopkins before spending the past two with Sprinkle.

Marquette assistant coach DeAndre Haynes walks the court hobbled during 2025 NCAA Tournament practice. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A playmaking guard, Haynes finished as Kent State's all-time assist leader and was named MAC Player of the Year as a senior in 2006.

After pursuing pro basketball overseas, he returned to his alma mater, where he was an assistant coach for four seasons.

He next spent a year at Toledo, two at Michigan, two at Maryland and then it was on to Marquette to work with Shaka Smart after the latter was hired as head coach in 2021.

The Golden Eagles advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each of Smart and Haynes' first four seasons together before the falloff occured this past winter.

Source: Washington’s Danny Sprinkle will hire DeAndre Haynes as an assistant coach.



Haynes was on staff at Marquette last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 8, 2026

Forced to rebuild the UW roster for the third consecutive time after taking over, Sprinkle has sent his assistants just about everywhere imaginable seeking new players.

For that matter, the Huskies hold commitments from 6-foot-4 Australian guard Tristan Devers and from 6-foot-9 Brazilian power forward Wini Silva-Braga among seven players who have pledged to the UW staff.

With six returnees led by junior guard Wesley Yates III, Sprinkle's coaches likely aren't done yet in seeking a couple more players.