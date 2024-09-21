Inside The Huskies

Husky Basketball's Big Ten Schedule Unveiled

Purdue, Indiana among high-profile visitors to Montlake.

Dan Raley

The Alaska Airlines Arena scoreboard goes through change.
The University of Washington basketball team, with a new coach, team and conference membership, will travel to seven Big Ten cities this coming season -- making stops at Michigan State, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin.

This week, the conference revealed the dates for every team's schedules, with the UW also disclosing that a non-conference game against Nicholls State at home on Nov. 13 has been cancelled because of a scheduling conflict for that team.

The Huskies now have a 30-game schedule, with 17 outings played at Alaska Airlines Arena, before turning to the Big Ten Tournament. Many of the weekly series involve Wednesday and Saturday games.

The UW's first Big Ten conference game will come against UCLA, its former Pac-12 compatriot, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

USC, with former Husky assistant coaches Will Conroy and Quincy Pondexter and guard Wesley Yates III returning to Seattle, will play the Huskies on Saturday, Dec. 7,

Maryland and Illinois will face the UW on Jan. 2 and 5, respectively, as the first Midwest members from the Big Ten to travel to Montlake.

The followiing week, the Huskies will make their first trip to the Midwest to play at Michigan State on Jan. 9 and at Michigan on Jan. 12.

HUSKIES' BIG TEN SCHEDULE

Dec. 3 -- Washington at UCLA

Dec. 7 -- USC at Washington

Jan. 2 -- Maryland at Washington

Jan. 5 -- Illinois at Washington

Jan. 9 -- Washington at Michigan State

Jan. 12 -- Washington at Michigan

Jan. 15 -- Purdue at Washington

Jan. 21 -- Washington at Oregon

Jan. 24 -- UCLA at Washington

Feb. 1 -- Washington at Minnesota

Feb. 5 -- Nebraska at Washington

Feb. 8 -- Northwestern at Washington

Feb. 12. -- Washington at Ohio State

Feb. 15 -- Washington at Penn State

Feb. 19 -- Rutgers at Washington

Feb. 22 -- Washington at Iowa

Feb. 25 -- Washington at Wisconsin

March 1 -- Indiana at Washington

March 5 -- Washington at USC

March 9 -- Oregon at Washington

March 12-15 -- Big Ten Tournament, Indianapolis

* home games in bold face type

Certain to be big draws as Big Ten games in Seattle are visits by national runner-up Purdue on Jan. 15 and by basketball-crazy Indiana on March 1.

The Boilermakers haven't played in Montlake since 1967, when they split a pair of games with high-scoring Rick Mount, losing to the UW 98-87 and winning 84-77.

The Hoosiers have never visited Seattle, instead facing the Huskies in three separate tournaments, including two in the same season in 1978 -- the Indiana Classic and the Far West Classic. Indiana and the UW last met in 2913 at the Sports Classic at New York's Madison Square Garden. The Hoosiers won all three of those games.

 The Huskies open the season against UC Davis on Nov. 5 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

