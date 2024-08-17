Husky Basketball Unveils 11-Game Non-Conference Schedule
The University of Washington basketball team, with a new coaching staff headed up by Danny Sprinkle and preparing for Big Ten entry, will play an 11-game non-conference schedule to get started, which consists of a handful of showcase games, a bunch of obscure opponents and every Northwest rival except Gonzaga.
Sprinkle will unveil his team against a Big West opponent in UC Davis on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Alaska Airlines Arena, with the Aggies coming off a 20-13 season.
The Huskies will face Northwest entries Eastern Washington, Washington State and Seattle University, all at home, over a two-week stretch in December.
A game at Gonzaga originally was on the UW schedule, but Sprinkle opted out apparently attempting to tone down a schedule that will be grueling enough with plenty of Big Ten road trips.
After hosting and losing to NCAA Tournament-bound Nevada 83-78 last November, the UW will travel to Reno to complete the home-and-home series against Steve Alford's team. The Wolf Pack finished 26-8 las season, picking up a 77-63 victory over Sprinkle's Utah State team in February in Logan, Utah.
For the second year in a row, the Huskies will meet Colorado State in a tournament setting. Last season, they lost 86-81 in the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational to the 25-11 and NCAA-bound Rams. This time, these teams meet on Thanksgiving day in the Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, California.
The Huskies will get started with a pair of Big Ten games in December, including hosting national runner-up Purdue in Seattle at an undetermined date and facing another conference opponent on the road.
The Big Ten Tournament will be played in Indianapolis on March 12-16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
UW BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Nov. 5 , Tuesday -- UC Davis at Alaska Airlines Arena, tipoff TBA
Nov. 9, Saturday -- at Nevada (Reno), tipoff TBA
Nov. 13, Wednesday -- Nicholls State at Alaska Airlines Arena, tipoff TBA
Nov. 17, Sunday -- UMass Lowell at Alaska Airlines Arena, 7 p.m.
Nov. 22, Friday -- Alcorn State at Alaska Airlines Arena, tipoff TBA
Nov. 28, Thursday -- Colorado State at Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 29, Friday -- TCU or Santa Clara at Acrisure Invitational, tipoff TBA
Dec. 10, Tuesday -- Eastern Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena, tipoff TBA
Dec. 18, Wednesday -- Washington State at Alaska Airlines Arena, 7 p.m.
Dec. 23, Monday -- Seattle University at Alaska Airlines Arena, tipoff TBA
Dec. 29, Sunday -- New Jersey Institute of Tech. at Alaska Airlines Arena, tipoff TBA
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington