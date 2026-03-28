Husky Roster Review: Another Roy Makes Things Fun

Twenty years ago, Brandon Roy was a consensus All-American guard who led the University of Washington basketball team to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 and became a first-round NBA draft pick.

Brandon Roy Jr. wasn't born yet, not arriving until after his father had become one of the best players on the planet for the Portland Trail Blazers.

These days, the son wears his father's number 3 jersey that otherwise hangs retired and prominently displayed from the rafters in Alaska Airlines Arena.

Known as "BJ," the younger Roy was the only walk-on or non-scholarship player on the roster for the most recent Husky team and he provided glimpses of the best part of his game coming down the stretch.

BJ Roy and Courtland Muldrew celebrate a Roy 3-pointer. | Dave Sizer phot

Roy hit a couple of jump shots at home against Wisconsin and USC, the second one a 3-pointer, leading UW coach Danny Sprinkle to wisecrack that "BJ is leading the country in field-goal percentage, I think."

This is one in a series of stories involving the 16 players on the Husky basketball roster, examining what each scholarship holder and walk-on did this past season and whether he lived up to expectations.

Brandon Roy Jr. got some game time against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer

While Roy Jr. isn't nearly as tall as his father -- at 6-foot-2, he stands four inches shorter -- he plays ever confidently with some limitations to his game.

He's not a freak of nature as his father was, but who else has played like the man known as "B-Roy" with his clever feints and full compliment of basketball skills?

The answer is no one.

BJ Roy lets fly with a 3-pointer against USC. | Dave Sizer photo

BJ, confident in his own skin and willing to assume the role of a little-used walk-on, became a team favorite because he could dish it out verbally as well as take it from his fellow UW players.

The Huskies, in fact, were so fully invested in this younger Roy, they celebrated wildly when he dropped in his late-season scores.

This next-generation Roy came to the Huskies from Garfield High School, where his father played and later coached him.

Young Roy ended up playing seven minutes in five Husky games, finishing with his 5 points on 2-for-5 shooting, 1 of 4 from behind the line, plus he grabbed a rebound.

He seemed to be content in just being part of the team and not feeling any undue pressure in playing in Brandon Roy's considerable shadow.

When the UW began the school year, BJ was just another student getting dropped off and moving into the dorms, though accompanied by a proud and famous father.