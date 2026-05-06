Huskies Turn to South America for First Time for Basketball Help

Some people call him Wini Silva, others Wini Braga, yet others Wini Silva-Braga, with Braga possibly his most utilized identifier. The first name is pronounced Vinnie.

Who he is exactly is a 6-foot-9 Brazilian basketball player who committed this week, according to DraftExpress, to the University of Washington program that is undergoing yet another major roster reshuffle. He averaged 10.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his country's NBB league.

The Huskies, with a history of taking players out of Germany, Iceland, Africa, France, England and lately Serbia, have never turned their attention to South America before for talent.

Yet these are creative times for UW coach Danny Sprinkle, who enters his third year running a program that has been challenged to retain its top players, especially after guards Zoom Diallo and JJ Mandaquit recently left for Kentucky and Arizona, respectively.

NEW: Brazilian F/C Wini Silva has received early interest from Kentucky, per @intlmixtapes



6’10 220lb F/C is another prospect added to the international Big Board for Kentucky.



• 10p

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“Silva has been the most productive young player in South America this… pic.twitter.com/bjDVgeQ4tB — Dylan (@BigBlueDylan) April 24, 2026

Brazil just recently lost its greatest basketball player in Oscar Schmidt, a 6-foot-9 forward and Olympic standout who died on April 17. He was 68.

While Schmidt never pursued the NBA, several countrymen have gone this route, including Nene, Tiago Splitter, Leandro Barbos, Anderson Varejo and Gui Santos.

Known as Nene Hilario, the 6-foot-11 big man legally changed his name to Nene only while playing nearly two decades in the NBA.

For Washington fans who don't know Wini Silva Braga yet (here he's better known as Wini Braga, Vinny — the W is pronounced like a V):

You got a light-bodied big man with above-average technical skills who, born in 2005, already has two seasons in the main rotation + (1/4) https://t.co/E2MJk59XOB — guilhermetadeu (@oguilhermetadeu) May 5, 2026

Braga becomes the sixth player to join Sprinkle's latest roster with 6-foot-8 forward LeJuan Watts, a Texas Tech transfer; 6-foot-7 forward Steele Venters, formerly of Gonzaga; 6-foot-4 shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen, a Davidson transfer; 5-foot-11 point guard Ryan Beasley, formerly of San Francisco, and 6-foot-7 forward Lattimore Ford from Mount Si High School.

They'll blend in with UW returnees in 6-foot-4 guard Wesley Yates III, 6-foot-11 center Mady Traore, 6-foot-10 forward Lathan Sommerville, 6-foot-10 forward Nikola Dzepina and 6-foot-5 forward Jasir Reacher

Which means Sprinkle has room for up to four more players to try and unearth at this late date in the recruiting cycle.

o Wini Silva é ABSUDO. pic.twitter.com/DIqFerq7eq — NBB CAIXA (@NBB) November 8, 2025

At first glance, it's hard to tell how competitive this somewhat ragtag group might be in the Big Ten.

Silva certainly will have to make adjustments to his game in coming to American basketball, though he can't be expected to be another Hannes Steinbach, the gifted German who has entered the NBA Draft after just one season in Montlake.

Watts is joining his fourth college team. Venters has been an oft-injured player now entering his eighth NCAA season. Ford is still coming back from a serious knee injury.

Sprinkle will be challenged to bring everybody together, keep them healthy and try to be a conference factor.