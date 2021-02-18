It's Senior Night for Seattle's Daejon Davis — as Husky Opponent

The one-time UW commit became a four-year starting guard for Stanford.

Daejon Davis will have his own customized Senior Night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

On Thursday evening, he take to the basketball court in his hometown for one last time.

Look up at the rafters, get nostalgic, feel his emotions well up.

Only he'll do it for the Stanford Cardinal, not the University of Washington team as originally planned.

The Seattle native is winding down a fairly productive college career.

He's been that rare four-year starter.

Again, it wasn't with the home team.

Yet Davis was supposed to play for the Huskies.

In 2014, when he was a sophomore at Seattle's Lakeside High School, then-UW coach Lorenzo Romar offered Davis a scholarship.

A year later, the point guard, who had transferred across town to Garfield High School, accepted the Husky offer.

In 2016, after decommitting and visiting Gonzaga, Oregon, Arizona and Stanford, Davis accepted Romar's UW offer once more.

A year later, Davis signed with Stanford after Romar got fired.

With his college career coming to a close, he's played against the Huskies five times, with three of those games coming at Alaska Airlines Arena. He's 4-1 against them.

He's missed two others in California, including the January outing at Stanford this season, because of injuries.

As a freshman, he scored a series-best 16 points against the Huskies in a 73-64 victory in Seattle and handed out 9 assists while not taking a shot against them at Stanford in a 94-78 win.

As a sophomore, he had an 8-point, 2-assist effort in an 80-64 defeat at the UW. He didn't play in the game held in Palo Alto, California.

Last season, Davis had 9 points in a 72-64 victory in Seattle and 12 points in a 61-55 win at Stanford.

The Huskies envisioned him playing next to Garfield High School teammate Jaylen Nowell, who came to the UW even after Romar got axed, stayed for two seasons and now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Davis has started 95 of the 99 games he's appeared in and averages 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

He was an All-Pac-12 freshman selection and has been named conference player of the week. He won a game with a last-second shot.

Other than that, Davis has had a fairly solid but hardly splashy career. He's no one-and-done guy. He's just dependable college player.

Nothing wrong with that.