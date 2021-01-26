Noah Dickerson Podcast: Former Husky Breaks Down Sweep of Utah, Colorado

The ex-UW big man was always good around the basket. He's not too bad doing commentary on a video show either.

For three games, two of them wins, the Washington Huskies have found an offensive rhythm that previously eluded them this season.

Players around the perimeter have gained confidence and the ball has began to go a lot more, resulting in the Husky basketball program earning its first two conference wins of the season and a home sweep over Colorado and Utah.

Noah Dickerson, the former UW standout, breaks down the Huskies' newfound success.