Portal Brings UW in Contact with Another Player with Ivory Coast Background

INFO: Wright State grad-transfer Jack Doumbia tells me he’s heard from the following schools since entering the portal:



Memphis

Washington

FIU

George Mason

Richmond

UNCW

Towson

Tulane

Marshall

San Jose St



Averaged 11.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1 SPG, & 53.6% FG. pic.twitter.com/dsxlIFDKGg