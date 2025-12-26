How Former Huskies Fared This Season Playing Elsewhere

Nearly four dozen former University of Washington football players turned up on other teams this season, with not quite half of them making it into the College Football Playoffs or iinto a bowl game.

Most were looking for more playing time that wasn't going to come in Montlake. Others continued to flourish after leaving with Kalen DeBoer for Alabama. Yet others have come and gone at North Carolina after deciding Bill Belichick was not the answer to their career advancement.

Linebackers Bryun Parham and Khmori House respectively led Connecticut and North Carolina in tackles, while wide receiver Germie Bernard topped Alabama in receiving (see accompanying chart).

Jack McCallister was selected as the second-team All-Big Ten punter with a 42.3-yard average for Purdue while his UW backup, Adam Saul, finished with a 41.3 average for Ball State, both of which were better than their Husky predecessor this season.

Parker Brailsford was named as a third-team All-SEC center for Alabama, continuing to fulfill his promise as one of the best at his position nationwide.

Nineteen of the guys played for CFP or bowl teams and 19 played for teams with losing records.

Former Husky center Parker Brailsford gets himself ready for a CFP game with Alabama against Oklahoma. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Keith Reynolds found more open space by transferring to Miami of Ohio, where he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against UNLV. He also ran and caught the ball with greater frequency.

Sam Adams dropped down a level to Sacramento State and the Big Sky, and the veteran running back got his hands on the football a lot more than he did in Montlake and scored five times.

EX-HUSKIES PLAYING ELSEWHERE Sam Adams II, RB, Sacramento State played in 12 games for 7-5 team; rushed 36 times for 181 yards and 3 TDs; caught 9 passes for 134 yards and 2 TDs Lonyatta Alexander Jr., WR, Idaho broken arm, missed season for 4-8 team Davon Banks, CB, Boise State played in 6 games for 9-5 LA Bowl team;10 tackles, PBU,; dismissed during season Darren Barkins, CB, Cal Poly played in 5 games for 4-8 team; 9 tackles, PBU Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama leads 11-3 CFP team in receiving with 60 catches for 802 yards and 7 TDs; rushed 18 times for 101 yards and 2 scores; completed 2 of 2 passes for 15 yards Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama 14-game starter for CFP team, named to third-team All-SEC team Ryder Bumgarner, RB, Central Washington played 12 games for Division II 10-2 playoff team; rushed 81 times for 481 yards and 5 TDs; caught 9 passes for 98 yards and score Roice Cleeland, OG, UC Davis played in one game against Washington for 9-4 team Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama starter who has 34 catches for 384 yards and 4 TDs for 11-3 CFP team; received Senior Bowl invite Cam Davis, RB, Minnesota team captain for 7-5 team in Rate Bowl; rushed 34 times for 109 yards and 2 TDs; caught 18 passes for 119 yards Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina started 7 games for 4-8 team, had 20 tackles, 6 PBUs; received Senior Bowl invite Tristian Dunn, S, California played in 13 games on special teams for 7-6 team in Hawaii Bowl; 4 tackles Diesel Gordon, S, Sacramento State played in 9 games and started twice for 7-5 team; 6 tackles, 3 PBUs Jay Green, CB, Stanford started 8 games for 4-8 team; third-leading tackler with 50, 2 TFL, 2 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles Austin Hartineaux, LB, Nevada played in 12 games for 3-9 team; 21 tackles, 2 PBUs; will enter transfer portal Justin Harrington, S, West Virginia played in 9 games for 4-8 team; 7 tackles Maurice Heims, ER, Idaho played in 9 games for 4-8 team; 8 tackles Lance Holtzclaw, ER, Utah played in 12 games for 10-2 Las Vegas Bowl team; 24 tackles, 2 PBUs Khmori House, LB, North Carolina starter in 12 games for 4-8 team; led team in tackles with 78, sack, interception, PBU, forced fumble; will enter transfer portal Sam Huard, QB, USC played in 2 games for 9-3 Alamo Bowl team; completed 1 of 1 passing for 10 yards Elijah Jackson, CB, TCU played in one game, broke tibia bone and lost for season for 8-4 Alamo Bowl team Jalen Klemm, OT, Arizona State played in 12 games as a reserve for 8-4 Sun Bowl team Logan Lisherness, LB, Central Washington played in 12 games for Division II 10-2 playoff team; third on team in tackles with 49, 9 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 PBUs Taeshaun Lyons, WR, UNLV played in 14 games for 10-4 team in Frisco Bowl; caught 16 passes for 241 yards and 3 TDs Austn Mack, QB, Alabama played in 3 games for 11-3 CFP team; completed 13 of 16 passes for 125 yards and 2 scores Jack McCallister, P, Purdue averaged 43.2 yards on 50 punts for 2-10 Purdue; selected second-team All-Big Ten Gaard Memmelaar, OG, Central Florida played in 12 games as part-time starter for 5-7 team Will Nixon, RB, Syracuse played in 12 games for 3-9 team; rushed 107 times for 432 yards and 3 TDs, caught 26 passes for 187 yards Bryun Parham, LB, Connecticut started 12 games for 9-3 Fenway Bowl team; leads team in tackles with 116, 11 TFLs, 10 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries, 1 interception, 1 PBU Kuao Peihopa, OT, Hawaii starter in 13 games for 9-4 Hawaii Bowl team Troy Petz, P, Washington State did not appear in any games for a 7-6 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl team Caleb Presley, CB, San Jose State played in 7 games for 3-9 team; 22 tackles, 2 PBUs Sawyer Racanelli, WR, Wake Forest played in 12 games for 8-4 Mayo Bowl team;; 17 catches for 291 yards and score Curley Reed III, CB, Louisiana did not appear in any games for 6-7 team Keith Reynolds, WR, Miami of Ohio played in 13 games for 7-6 Arizona Bowl team; caught 39 passes for 348 yards and TD; rushed 24 times fo142 yards; returned 14 kickoffs for 419 yards, including 100-yard TD return against UNLV Jason Robinson Jr., WR, North Carolina didn't play in any games for 4-8 team; will enter transfer portal Adam Saul, P, Ball State punted 69 times for 41.3-yard average for 4-8 team Jordan Shaw, NB, Texas A&M played in 10 games for 11-2 CFP team; 13 tackles, PBU Sav'ell Smalls, TE, Colorado played in 5 games for 3-9 team on special teams, lost to injury for rest of the season Zakhari Spears, CB, Idaho played in 8 games for 4-8 team; 9 tackles Kahlee Tafai, OT, Minnesota played in 3 games for 7-5 team in the Rate Bowl Griffin Waiss, TE, Stanford played in 12 games on special teams for 4-8 team Peyton Waters, S, North Carolina played in 4 games; 3 tackles for 4-8 team Jayden Wayne, ER, California played in 13 games for 7-6 Hawaii Bowl team; 25 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 sacks

Caleb Presley seemed to rekindle his career as a part-time starting cornerback for San Jose State while nickelback Jordan Shaw saw his role at Texas A&M diminish some as a reserve for the CFP-bound Aggies after being a first-teamer in Montlake.

Of local players who were recruiting phenoms, one-time 4-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne found more game time at California while 5-star edge rusher turned tight end Sav'ell Smalls lasted not even a half season at Colorado before he was lost to an injury.

At Minnesota, Cam Davis was a team captain but maintained a modest role, while fellow Husky-turned-Gopher Kahlee Tafai went from part-time UW starter to appearing in just three games as a reserve for the Big Ten team.

Cornerback Elijah Jackson has had nothing but bad luck since starting all 15 games for the UW playoff team in 2023, which included saving the Sugar Bowl and a CFP semifinals game against Texas with a last-play end-zone pass break-up.

Jackson lasted just one game at TCU before breaking a tibia bone.

