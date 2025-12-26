How Former Huskies Fared This Season Playing Elsewhere

Inside The Huskies

Forty-plus ex-UW players looked to make inroads for other teams.
Nearly four dozen former University of Washington football players turned up on other teams this season, with not quite half of them making it into the College Football Playoffs or iinto a bowl game.

Most were looking for more playing time that wasn't going to come in Montlake. Others continued to flourish after leaving with Kalen DeBoer for Alabama. Yet others have come and gone at North Carolina after deciding Bill Belichick was not the answer to their career advancement.

Linebackers Bryun Parham and Khmori House respectively led Connecticut and North Carolina in tackles, while wide receiver Germie Bernard topped Alabama in receiving (see accompanying chart).

Jack McCallister was selected as the second-team All-Big Ten punter with a 42.3-yard average for Purdue while his UW backup, Adam Saul, finished with a 41.3 average for Ball State, both of which were better than their Husky predecessor this season.

Parker Brailsford was named as a third-team All-SEC center for Alabama, continuing to fulfill his promise as one of the best at his position nationwide.

Nineteen of the guys played for CFP or bowl teams and 19 played for teams with losing records.

Wide receiver Keith Reynolds found more open space by transferring to Miami of Ohio, where he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against UNLV. He also ran and caught the ball with greater frequency.

Sam Adams dropped down a level to Sacramento State and the Big Sky, and the veteran running back got his hands on the football a lot more than he did in Montlake and scored five times.

EX-HUSKIES PLAYING ELSEWHERE

Sam Adams II, RB, Sacramento State

played in 12 games for 7-5 team; rushed 36 times for 181 yards and 3 TDs; caught 9 passes for 134 yards and 2 TDs

Lonyatta Alexander Jr., WR, Idaho

broken arm, missed season for 4-8 team

Davon Banks, CB, Boise State

played in 6 games for 9-5 LA Bowl team;10 tackles, PBU,; dismissed during season

Darren Barkins, CB, Cal Poly 

played in 5 games for 4-8 team; 9 tackles, PBU

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama 

leads 11-3 CFP team in receiving with 60 catches for 802 yards and 7 TDs; rushed 18 times for 101 yards and 2 scores; completed 2 of 2 passes for 15 yards

Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama 

14-game starter for CFP team, named to third-team All-SEC team

Ryder Bumgarner, RB, Central Washington

played 12 games for Division II 10-2 playoff team; rushed 81 times for 481 yards and 5 TDs; caught 9 passes for 98 yards and score

Roice Cleeland, OG, UC Davis

played in one game against Washington for 9-4 team

Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

starter who has 34 catches for 384 yards and 4 TDs for 11-3 CFP team; received Senior Bowl invite

Cam Davis, RB, Minnesota

team captain for 7-5 team in Rate Bowl; rushed 34 times for 109 yards and 2 TDs; caught 18 passes for 119 yards

Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

started 7 games for 4-8 team, had 20 tackles, 6 PBUs; received Senior Bowl invite

Tristian Dunn, S, California

played in 13 games on special teams for 7-6 team in Hawaii Bowl; 4 tackles

Diesel Gordon, S, Sacramento State

played in 9 games and started twice for 7-5 team; 6 tackles, 3 PBUs

Jay Green, CB, Stanford 

started 8 games for 4-8 team; third-leading tackler with 50, 2 TFL, 2 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles

Austin Hartineaux, LB, Nevada

played in 12 games for 3-9 team; 21 tackles, 2 PBUs; will enter transfer portal

Justin Harrington, S, West Virginia

played in 9 games for 4-8 team; 7 tackles

Maurice Heims, ER, Idaho

played in 9 games for 4-8 team; 8 tackles

Lance Holtzclaw, ER, Utah 

played in 12 games for 10-2 Las Vegas Bowl team; 24 tackles, 2 PBUs

Khmori House, LB, North Carolina

starter in 12 games for 4-8 team; led team in tackles with 78, sack, interception, PBU, forced fumble; will enter transfer portal

Sam Huard, QB, USC

played in 2 games for 9-3 Alamo Bowl team; completed 1 of 1 passing for 10 yards

Elijah Jackson, CB, TCU 

played in one game, broke tibia bone and lost for season for 8-4 Alamo Bowl team

Jalen Klemm, OT, Arizona State

played in 12 games as a reserve for 8-4 Sun Bowl team

Logan Lisherness, LB, Central Washington

played in 12 games for Division II 10-2 playoff team; third on team in tackles with 49, 9 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 PBUs

Taeshaun Lyons, WR, UNLV

played in 14 games for 10-4 team in Frisco Bowl; caught 16 passes for 241 yards and 3 TDs

Austn Mack, QB, Alabama

played in 3 games for 11-3 CFP team; completed 13 of 16 passes for 125 yards and 2 scores

Jack McCallister, P, Purdue

averaged 43.2 yards on 50 punts for 2-10 Purdue; selected second-team All-Big Ten

Gaard Memmelaar, OG, Central Florida

played in 12 games as part-time starter for 5-7 team

Will Nixon, RB, Syracuse

played in 12 games for 3-9 team; rushed 107 times for 432 yards and 3 TDs, caught 26 passes for 187 yards

Bryun Parham, LB, Connecticut

started 12 games for 9-3 Fenway Bowl team; leads team in tackles with 116, 11 TFLs, 10 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries, 1 interception, 1 PBU

Kuao Peihopa, OT, Hawaii

starter in 13 games for 9-4 Hawaii Bowl team

Troy Petz, P, Washington State

did not appear in any games for a 7-6 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl team

Caleb Presley, CB, San Jose State

played in 7 games for 3-9 team; 22 tackles, 2 PBUs

Sawyer Racanelli, WR, Wake Forest

played in 12 games for 8-4 Mayo Bowl team;; 17 catches for 291 yards and score

Curley Reed III, CB, Louisiana

did not appear in any games for 6-7 team

Keith Reynolds, WR, Miami of Ohio 

played in 13 games for 7-6 Arizona Bowl team; caught 39 passes for 348 yards and TD; rushed 24 times fo142 yards; returned 14 kickoffs for 419 yards, including 100-yard TD return against UNLV

Jason Robinson Jr., WR, North Carolina

didn't play in any games for 4-8 team; will enter transfer portal

Adam Saul, P, Ball State

punted 69 times for 41.3-yard average for 4-8 team

Jordan Shaw, NB, Texas A&M

played in 10 games for 11-2 CFP team; 13 tackles, PBU

Sav'ell Smalls, TE, Colorado 

played in 5 games for 3-9 team on special teams, lost to injury for rest of the season

Zakhari Spears, CB, Idaho

played in 8 games for 4-8 team; 9 tackles

Kahlee Tafai, OT, Minnesota

played in 3 games for 7-5 team in the Rate Bowl

Griffin Waiss, TE, Stanford

played in 12 games on special teams for 4-8 team

Peyton Waters, S, North Carolina 

played in 4 games; 3 tackles for 4-8 team

Jayden Wayne, ER, California 

played in 13 games for 7-6 Hawaii Bowl team; 25 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 sacks

Caleb Presley seemed to rekindle his career as a part-time starting cornerback for San Jose State while nickelback Jordan Shaw saw his role at Texas A&M diminish some as a reserve for the CFP-bound Aggies after being a first-teamer in Montlake.

Of local players who were recruiting phenoms, one-time 4-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne found more game time at California while 5-star edge rusher turned tight end Sav'ell Smalls lasted not even a half season at Colorado before he was lost to an injury.

At Minnesota, Cam Davis was a team captain but maintained a modest role, while fellow Husky-turned-Gopher Kahlee Tafai went from part-time UW starter to appearing in just three games as a reserve for the Big Ten team.

Cornerback Elijah Jackson has had nothing but bad luck since starting all 15 games for the UW playoff team in 2023, which included saving the Sugar Bowl and a CFP semifinals game against Texas with a last-play end-zone pass break-up.

Jackson lasted just one game at TCU before breaking a tibia bone.

Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time.

