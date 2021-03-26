Pryor, Brooks Become Third and Fourth Husky Basketball Departures

The point guard and forward leave the UW after not playing much during a dismal season.

The score is Transfer Portal 4, UW 2.

We have no idea who's winning.

On Thursday, Mike Hopkins, who appears to be doing a complete makeover of his University of Washington basketball roster — some by choice, some not — lost two more players to the portal in little-used 6-foot-4 point guard Nate Pryor and 6-9 J'Raan Brooks, making it four departures in three days.

This happened on the same day the Huskies were adding 6-3 guard Terrell Brown from Arizona and Seattle U, plus 6-8 forward Samuel Ariyibi from Nigeria, plus getting a confirmation tweet out of 6-10 incoming freshman Jackson Grant of Olympia, Washington, that he was sticking with his commitment.

All of this came following the earlier departures in the week of 6-3 guards Marcus Tsohonis and Erik Stevenson to the portal.

In retrospect, it was to be expected that a 5-21 Husky team that wasn't competitive at all during a pandemic-influenced season was going to have a lot of turnover — and it has.

There should more additions.

Whether there are more subtractions, that's unclear.

What is clear, the previously little known verbalcommits.com has become a steady basketball news source this week in Seattle, listing these portal moves.

Pryor appeared in 16 games and started 2, averaging 4.3 points and 1.6 assists per game after transferring in from North Idaho College. He initially committed to the UW out of West Seattle High School, but couldn't get in academically and headed to the junior college.

Brooks played in 14 games and started 1, averaging 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds an outing. From Seattle's Garfield High School, he spent a season with USC and didn't play much and came home to the Huskies and redshirted.

Those two will try and find a third school to play for at the collegiate level, likely leaving the Pac-12 and moving down in program stature.

