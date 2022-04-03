Pryor One of Three Ex-Huskies Back in the Transfer Portal

The point guard leaves North Mexico State after his coach takes a new job.

Three of six University of Washington basketball players who transferred a year ago are back in the portal, with Nate Pryor joining fellow guards Marcus Tsohonis and Erik Stevenson.

After dealing with coaching changes after the season, Pryor and Stevenson are seeking their fourth collegiate teams.

The 6-foot-3 Pryor started six of 20 games for an Aggies team that finished 27-7 and qualified for the NCAA tournament. Averaging 2.9 points per game, the Seattle native enjoyed his biggest moment when he hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer to beat rival New Mexico 78-76 in overtime in early December.

Pryor re-entered the portal once New Mexico State coach Chris Jans used his latest success to take a new job at Mississippi State.

The point guard will seek a new team after playing for North Idaho College, the UW and New Mexico State.

Stevenson recently left South Carolina once coach Frank Martin was fired and is considering Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton and West Virginia. The 6-foot-3 guard from Lacey, Washington, previously played for the UW and Wichita State.

Tsohonis, a 6-foot-3 guard from Portland, is back in the portal after spending a season with Virginia Commonwealth.

Of the other three Husky defectors, guard RaeQuan Battle remains at Montana State where he flourished in a reserve role and played in the NCAA tournament, forward J'Raan Brooks is at UC San Diego recovering from a preseason knee injury that kept him out of the entire season and forward Hameir Wright, who used up eligibility as a little-used reserve at NCAA-bound North Texas.

