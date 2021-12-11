Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Red-hot Griggsby Helps UW Women Beat Seattle U Once More

    The Husky senior guard lets loose from 3-point range for a team-high 23 points.
    Alexis Griggsby shot from downtown. Well, actually she fired away at the Redhawk Center that sits in the shadows of the Seattle skyline.

    Enjoying an impressive long-range night for the University of Washington women's basketball team, the 5-foot-9 guard dropped in 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored 23 points to carry the Huskies past Seattle U 77-59 for the 16th consecutive time.

    One of the veteran returnees for new coach Tina Langley, Griggsby reached the 20-point level for just the second time in her UW career that now spans 107 games played. The California native fell just short of her personal best of 26 points against Oregon in 2019. 

    "Coming into this game I was just ready," Griggsby said. "It's actually been a stressful week with finals and all that, so I just really came out to play and do what I can for my teammates."

    Coming off a 13-day layoff, the Huskies evened their record at 3-3. 

    Griggsby scored 12 points, hitting 4-for-4 from behind the line, in the opening quarter as the UW rushed to a 26-14 advantage, their highest scoring quarter of the season. The Husky guard had 15 points by halftime. 

    Nancy Mulkey, the 6-foot-9 transfer from Rice, supplied 11 rebounds, 10 in the opening half, and finished with a career-best 6 assists. She also had 8 points and a pair of blocks.

    The Huskies, who led 40-29 at half, shot 50 percent from the field (30 for 60) and 43.5 percent from (10 of 23) from 3-point range.

    The UW now takes an eight-day break before hosting Eastern Washington on Dec. 18 in the first game of the Husky Classic.

