Seeing Double: These Huskies Give Steinbach Something to Aim For

There is just one Hannes Steinbach, it only seems as if there's more of him, especially when looking over the stat sheet following each of his University of Washington basketball games.

He's the double-double man, carrying a unique skill, which is a true barometer of hustle.

Steinbach is different because he's just a freshman, hails from Wurzburg, Germany, and, oh yes, has reached double-figures in points and rebounds in seven of his nine Husky outings so far.

Only Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern Utah have prevented him from a double-double in every UW game so far because those match-ups were lopsided and he played his least amount of minutes against them.

As the 6-foot-11 Steinbach repeatedly ventures into this rarefied statistical air, it's time to see who he's hanging out with in Montlake these days.

In particular, it's Jon Brockman, Steve Hawes and Ed Corell.

There will never be another Brockman, who was 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds of backboard fury, so physical at all times in 2006-09 he even loosened teet for some of his teammates in practice while throwing elbows in search of every last rebound.

He finished his UW career with 60 double-double performances, with a career best of 23 as a junior.

Brockman had a 17-point, 10-rebound outing in his first game as a Husky freshman against Morgan State and a 20-point, 18-rebound showing in his final game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

His most stat-heavy game came when he was a junior with 31 points and 18 rebounds against Utah, both career highs.

Jon Brockman (40) collects a rebound for the UW against Arizona in 2008. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

While rebounding stats were wholly inconsistent during his time -- one newspaper account simply reported he had a "ton" of them one night -- the 6-foot-9 Steve Hawes remains the only UW player to average a double-double for every season of his college career in 1970-72.

Twenty-plus points each season and 10.2 to 14.8 rebounds on average during his time.

Hawes's most prolific outing uncovered was 32 points and 22 rebounds in a 1972 game against Stanford.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE HUSKIES BY SEASON Jon Brockman, 2009 14.9 points and 11.5 rebounds Jon Brockman, 2008 17.8 points and 11.6 rebounds Todd MacCullough, 1999 18.7 points and 11.9 rebounds James Edwards, 1977 20.9 points and 10.4 rebounds Steve Hawes, 1972 21 points and 14 rebounds Steve Hawes, 1971 20.8 points and 14.8 rebounds Steve Hawes, 1970 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds Ed Corell, 1963 14.1 points and 10.3 rebounds Ed Corell, 1962 11.9 points and 11.4 rebounds Bruno Boin, 1959 15.2 points and 11.8 rebounds Doug Smart, 1959 17.6 points and 14.3 rebounds Doug Smart, 1958 20.3 points and 13.4 rebounds Bob Houbregs, 1953 25.6 points and 11.5 rebounds

Ed Corell, a 6-foot-7 forward who holds the Husky single-game rebounding record with 30 against Oregon in 1962, finished with 23 points that night.

Digging deep into the archives, the great Bob Houbregs was more of a scorer in leading the UW to the 1953 Final Four and becoming the college game's Player of the Year, yet he had his double-double moments.

His most well-rounded stat night appears to be his 28-point, 22-rebound effort against Utah in 1952.

Yet on the night that Houbregs set the school scoring record with 49 points against Idaho in 1953, he also came up with 16 rebounds.

Among previous German heroics at the UW, Detlef Schrempf had a 16-point, 21-rebound effort against Idaho in 1983, while Christian Welp was at his dual-threat best with 17 points and 17 rebounds against UCLA in 1984.

Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) shares a moment with Elijah Hardy at Arizona in 2020. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

More recently, Isaiah Stewart finished with 14 double-doubles in 2020, with his best showing 25 points and 19 rebounds against Oregon.

The most prolific double-double for a UW player over the past decade stands to be Noah Dickerson's 28-point, 22-rebound performance against Eastern Washington in 2017.

Of all of the UW players to come through, Andrew Andrews might have had the best name for a double-double performer.

Alas, he was merely a guard and mostly a scorer. in 2016 against Washington State, he finished with 47 points, just missing Houbregs' school record, while tracking down 6 rebounds that evening.

Over nearly the past three-quarters of a century, eight different Huskies have combined for 13 seasons in which they averaged a double-double for the entire year.

In 1959, two Husky big men, Doug Smart and Bruno Boin, did it at the same time for an 18-8 UW team.

