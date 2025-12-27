How Former Huskies Have Fared in NFL This Season
Many of their faces and names are emblazoned on walls throughout the University of Washington football facilities as a result of their impressive careers, reminding everyone coming through the doors in Montlake what is possible.
Nearly four dozen former Huskies currently can be found under contract in the NFL, turning up on active rosters, on injured reserve lists or on practice squads.
Of 47 guys who played for the UW at one time, even eventual transfers who finished up elsewhere, 25 have become starters this season at football's highest level, if even just for a game.
Twelve alums currently are injured, with nine unfortunately out for the season -- including all three former UW players employed by the Atlanta Falcons in quarterback Michael Penix Jr., offensive tackle Kaleb McGary and edge rusher Bralen Trice.
Trice just can't seem to catch a break in the largest city in the South, where he sits out a second consecutive season with the same knee issue reaggravated once more and the promising defender still hasn't made his NFL debut.
From the 2023 Husky team that went 14-1 and advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game just two years ago, 13 of those players, Trice included, are in the NFL in some capacity.
Two years later, the UW's starting tackles from that nation runner-up team, Roger Rosengarten and Troy Fautanu, are NFL starters for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively -- each playing as a right tackle.
NFL HUSKIES
2025 PERFORMANCE
Salvon Ahmed, Indianapolis Colts, RB
out for season with ankle injury; no games played
Andre Baccellia, Arizona Cardinals, WR
played in 5 games, 2 starts; 2 receptions for 8 yards; out for season with neck injury
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals, S
started 15 games; 62 tackles, 5 PBUs, interception; selected to Pro Bowl
Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals, QB
played in 5 games, started 3; completed 81 of 125 passes for 6 TDs
Carson Bruener, Pittsburgh Steelers, LB
played in 15 games; 18 tackles
Myles Bryant, Houston Texans, CB
played in 9 games, started 3; 35 tackles, TFL
Devin Culp, Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, TE
played in 11 games; reception for 6 yards and TD
Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers, TE
played in 7 games, started once; 8 receptions for 72 yards
Troy Fautanu, Pittsburgh Steelers, OT
started 15 games
Greg Gaines, Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, DT
played 15 games, started 4; 20 tackles, 2 sacks
Myles Gaskin, Seattle Seahawks, RB
played in one game; 3 carries for 6 yards; released
Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears, CB
played in 3 games, started once; 7 tackles, fumble recovery; on injured reserve with hamstring injury
Dominique Hampton, Chicago Bears, S
on practice squad; no games played
Jaxson Kirkland, Cincinnati Bengals, OG
on active roster; no games played
Keleki Latu, Buffalo Bills, TE
played in 3 games; 1 catch for 4 yards; on practice squad
Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts, ER
started 14 games; 41 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 4 PBUs, 3 interceptions, forced fumble
Jeremiah Martin, Chicago Bears, ER
on practice squad; no games played
Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs, LB
played in 15 games; 15 tackles
Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs, CB
started 13 games; 63 tackles, interception; on injured reserve with knee injury
Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons, OT
out for season with leg injury; no games played
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR
started 2 games; 4 receptions for 53 yards; on injured reserve with neck injury
Jabbar Muhammad, Jacksonville Jaguars, CB
on practice squad; no games played
Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers, S
started 11 games; 49 tackles
Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings, CB
started 15 games; 64 tackles, interception
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, WR
played in 14 games, started 13; 114 receptions for 1,592 yards and 8 TDs
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears, WR
started 12 games; 44 receptions for 661 yards and 6 TDs
Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions, DT
out for season with knee injury; no games played
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TE
started 14 games; 48 receptions for 445 yards
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons, QB
started 9 games; 166 for 276 passing with 9 TDs, 1 rushing touchdown; out for season with knee injury
Dante Pettis, New Orleans Saints, WR
played in 6 games; reception for 14 yards
Ja'Lynn Polk, New Orleans Saints, WR
out for season with shoulder surgery; traded from Patriots to Saints
Taylor Rapp, Buffalo Bills, S
started 6 games; 26 tackles; out for season with knee injury
Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore Ravens, OT
started 15 games
Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals, TE
played in 15 games, started 12; caught 11 passes for 81 yards and TD
Coleman Shelton, Los Angeles Rams, C
started 15 games
Jackson Sirmon, New York Jets, LB
played in 1 game; 1 tackle; on practice squad
Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings, DT
played in 1 game; on practice squad
Keith Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars, CB
played in 6 games for Falcons; 6 tackles
Shaq Thompson, Buffalo Bills, LB
played in 11 games, started 6; 52 tackles, sack, 2 PBUs
Bralen Trice, Atlanta Falcons, ER
out for second consecutive season with knee injury; hasn't made NFL debut
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Chicago Bears, ER
played 8 games for Browns, 7 for Bears after midseason trade; 8 tackles
Ezekial Turner, Detroit Lions, LB
out for season with Achilles injury; no games played
Edefuan Ulofoshio, Cleveland Browns, LB
on practice squad; no games played
Sebastian Valdez, San Francisco 49ers, DT
on practice squad; no games played
Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, DT
started 15 games; 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, fumble recovery
Luke Wattenberg, Denver Broncos, C
started 15 games; on injured reserve with shoulder injury
Jack Westover, New England Patriots, TE
played in 15 games, started once; no catches
The Latu brothers, Keleki and Laiatu, who played at different times for the Huskies, each have appeared in NFL games this season, as a tight end for the Buffalo Bills and an edge rusher for the Indianapolis Colts, respectively.
Laiatu Latu is one of six former Huskies who transferred out and finished their college careers elsewhere, in his case UCLA, before becoming a pro football player.
Others are wide receiver Puka Nacu (BYU), linebacker Jackson Sirmon (California) with the Jets, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Oregon) with the Jaguars, defensive tackle Taki Taimani (Oregon) with the Vikings and edge rusher Cooper McDonald (San Diego State/TCU) with the Chiefs.
Tight end steadily remains the golden position for the UW, which currently supplies six to the NFL in Cade Otton and Devin Culp with the Buccaneers, Drew Sample with the Bengals, Will Dissly with the Chargers, Jack Westover with the Patriots and the younger Latu.
Otton, Westover and Sample each have appeared in at least 14 games this season, with Otton and Sample serving as full-time starters.
Culp has caught just one pass this season, but it went for a 6-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
Tampa Bay, of course, still has the most Huskies on its roster of any NFL team with five in defensive tackles Vita Vea and Greg Gaines, wide receiver Jalen McMillan and Otton and Culp.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson of the Buffalo Bills remains the Husky currently who has played in the NFL the longest, now in his 11th season. His career stats show 134 games played, 118 starts and 804 tackles.
