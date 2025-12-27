How Former Huskies Have Fared in NFL This Season

Many of their faces and names are emblazoned on walls throughout the University of Washington football facilities as a result of their impressive careers, reminding everyone coming through the doors in Montlake what is possible.

Nearly four dozen former Huskies currently can be found under contract in the NFL, turning up on active rosters, on injured reserve lists or on practice squads.

Of 47 guys who played for the UW at one time, even eventual transfers who finished up elsewhere, 25 have become starters this season at football's highest level, if even just for a game.

Twelve alums currently are injured, with nine unfortunately out for the season -- including all three former UW players employed by the Atlanta Falcons in quarterback Michael Penix Jr., offensive tackle Kaleb McGary and edge rusher Bralen Trice.

Trice just can't seem to catch a break in the largest city in the South, where he sits out a second consecutive season with the same knee issue reaggravated once more and the promising defender still hasn't made his NFL debut.

Former UW edge rusher Bralen Trice (48) stands on the Falcons sideline during the preseason. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

From the 2023 Husky team that went 14-1 and advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game just two years ago, 13 of those players, Trice included, are in the NFL in some capacity.

Two years later, the UW's starting tackles from that nation runner-up team, Roger Rosengarten and Troy Fautanu, are NFL starters for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively -- each playing as a right tackle.

NFL HUSKIES 2025 PERFORMANCE Salvon Ahmed, Indianapolis Colts, RB out for season with ankle injury; no games played Andre Baccellia, Arizona Cardinals, WR played in 5 games, 2 starts; 2 receptions for 8 yards; out for season with neck injury Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals, S started 15 games; 62 tackles, 5 PBUs, interception; selected to Pro Bowl Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals, QB played in 5 games, started 3; completed 81 of 125 passes for 6 TDs Carson Bruener, Pittsburgh Steelers, LB played in 15 games; 18 tackles Myles Bryant, Houston Texans, CB played in 9 games, started 3; 35 tackles, TFL Devin Culp, Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, TE played in 11 games; reception for 6 yards and TD Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers, TE played in 7 games, started once; 8 receptions for 72 yards Troy Fautanu, Pittsburgh Steelers, OT started 15 games Greg Gaines, Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, DT played 15 games, started 4; 20 tackles, 2 sacks Myles Gaskin, Seattle Seahawks, RB played in one game; 3 carries for 6 yards; released Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears, CB played in 3 games, started once; 7 tackles, fumble recovery; on injured reserve with hamstring injury Dominique Hampton, Chicago Bears, S on practice squad; no games played Jaxson Kirkland, Cincinnati Bengals, OG on active roster; no games played Keleki Latu, Buffalo Bills, TE played in 3 games; 1 catch for 4 yards; on practice squad Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts, ER started 14 games; 41 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 4 PBUs, 3 interceptions, forced fumble Jeremiah Martin, Chicago Bears, ER on practice squad; no games played Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs, LB played in 15 games; 15 tackles Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs, CB started 13 games; 63 tackles, interception; on injured reserve with knee injury Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons, OT out for season with leg injury; no games played Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR started 2 games; 4 receptions for 53 yards; on injured reserve with neck injury Jabbar Muhammad, Jacksonville Jaguars, CB on practice squad; no games played Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers, S started 11 games; 49 tackles Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings, CB started 15 games; 64 tackles, interception Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, WR played in 14 games, started 13; 114 receptions for 1,592 yards and 8 TDs Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears, WR started 12 games; 44 receptions for 661 yards and 6 TDs Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions, DT out for season with knee injury; no games played Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TE started 14 games; 48 receptions for 445 yards Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons, QB started 9 games; 166 for 276 passing with 9 TDs, 1 rushing touchdown; out for season with knee injury Dante Pettis, New Orleans Saints, WR played in 6 games; reception for 14 yards Ja'Lynn Polk, New Orleans Saints, WR out for season with shoulder surgery; traded from Patriots to Saints Taylor Rapp, Buffalo Bills, S started 6 games; 26 tackles; out for season with knee injury Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore Ravens, OT started 15 games Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals, TE played in 15 games, started 12; caught 11 passes for 81 yards and TD Coleman Shelton, Los Angeles Rams, C started 15 games Jackson Sirmon, New York Jets, LB played in 1 game; 1 tackle; on practice squad Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings, DT played in 1 game; on practice squad Keith Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars, CB played in 6 games for Falcons; 6 tackles Shaq Thompson, Buffalo Bills, LB

played in 11 games, started 6; 52 tackles, sack, 2 PBUs Bralen Trice, Atlanta Falcons, ER out for second consecutive season with knee injury; hasn't made NFL debut Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Chicago Bears, ER played 8 games for Browns, 7 for Bears after midseason trade; 8 tackles Ezekial Turner, Detroit Lions, LB out for season with Achilles injury; no games played Edefuan Ulofoshio, Cleveland Browns, LB on practice squad; no games played Sebastian Valdez, San Francisco 49ers, DT on practice squad; no games played Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, DT started 15 games; 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, fumble recovery Luke Wattenberg, Denver Broncos, C started 15 games; on injured reserve with shoulder injury Jack Westover, New England Patriots, TE played in 15 games, started once; no catches

The Latu brothers, Keleki and Laiatu, who played at different times for the Huskies, each have appeared in NFL games this season, as a tight end for the Buffalo Bills and an edge rusher for the Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

Laiatu Latu is one of six former Huskies who transferred out and finished their college careers elsewhere, in his case UCLA, before becoming a pro football player.

Colts edge Laiatu Latu (97), the one-time Husky, hits 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13). | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Others are wide receiver Puka Nacu (BYU), linebacker Jackson Sirmon (California) with the Jets, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Oregon) with the Jaguars, defensive tackle Taki Taimani (Oregon) with the Vikings and edge rusher Cooper McDonald (San Diego State/TCU) with the Chiefs.

Tight end steadily remains the golden position for the UW, which currently supplies six to the NFL in Cade Otton and Devin Culp with the Buccaneers, Drew Sample with the Bengals, Will Dissly with the Chargers, Jack Westover with the Patriots and the younger Latu.

Otton, Westover and Sample each have appeared in at least 14 games this season, with Otton and Sample serving as full-time starters.

Culp has caught just one pass this season, but it went for a 6-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bills LB Shaq Thompson (45), the former Husky, knocks Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) out of bounds. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay, of course, still has the most Huskies on its roster of any NFL team with five in defensive tackles Vita Vea and Greg Gaines, wide receiver Jalen McMillan and Otton and Culp.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson of the Buffalo Bills remains the Husky currently who has played in the NFL the longest, now in his 11th season. His career stats show 134 games played, 118 starts and 804 tackles.

